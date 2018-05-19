Royal Wedding 2018: What’s cooking inside the Royal Kitchens at Windsor Castle?

Not invited at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Royal Wedding 2018? You can still drool over the royal menu. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter) Not invited at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Royal Wedding 2018? You can still drool over the royal menu. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)

Prince Harry is all set to exchange vows with Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England on May 19. Onlookers are anticipating the arrival of to-be Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they tour the city centre of the quaint little English town in a traditional horse-driven Ascot Landau carriage.

ALSO READ | Royal Wedding 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Who doesn’t wish they could have been there to witness the magic and excitement of the grand ceremony? But, if you weren’t invited, there’s no reason to be sad. After all, who is stopping you from snooping around on the royal menu? Here’s a sneak peek on what’s cooking in the Royal Kitchens at Windsor Castle.

ALSO READ | Meghan Markle-Prince Harry wedding: Know the places where love blossomed between the couple

Kensington Palace had announced some of the springtime dishes that were being prepared ahead of the royal couple’s May 19 wedding. Royal Chef Mark Flanagan and his team are pepped up to treat the guests with delicious delicacies made from the freshest produce available. “All the staff are delighted to be involved on the day. We’ve even had old staff contacting us if we need some extra support,” the Head Chef said in a statement issued by the palace.

We dropped in on the Kitchens at Windsor Castle, who will shortly begin final preparations for the #RoyalWedding. Take a look behind the scenes with Royal Chef Mark Flanagan and his team: http://t.co/91PHLXKv3v pic.twitter.com/2W3w1IhQdh — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 14, 2018

“Luckily the seasons have just fallen perfectly and that’s become the main focus in the decision making of the menus,” he also said, adding: “The couple have been very involved in every detail of it.”

ALSO READ | Meghan Markle-Prince Harry wedding: First glimpse of the royal wedding cake

Markle and Prince Harry also attended several tasting trials held in the Windsor Castle kitchen in March, sampling each of the dishes made from scratch in the castle’s kitchen, the statement also read.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd