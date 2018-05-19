Royal Wedding 2018: What’s cooking inside the Royal Kitchens at Windsor Castle?

Follow Us:
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding 2018: Kensington Palace had announced some of the springtime dishes that were being prepared ahead of the royal couple’s May 19 wedding.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 19, 2018 3:03:28 pm
Prince Harry is all set to exchange vows with Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England on May 19. Onlookers are anticipating the arrival of to-be Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they tour the city centre of the quaint little English town in a traditional horse-driven Ascot Landau carriage.

Who doesn’t wish they could have been there to witness the magic and excitement of the grand ceremony? But, if you weren’t invited, there’s no reason to be sad. After all, who is stopping you from snooping around on the royal menu? Here’s a sneak peek on what’s cooking in the Royal Kitchens at Windsor Castle.

Kensington Palace had announced some of the springtime dishes that were being prepared ahead of the royal couple’s May 19 wedding. Royal Chef Mark Flanagan and his team are pepped up to treat the guests with delicious delicacies made from the freshest produce available. “All the staff are delighted to be involved on the day. We’ve even had old staff contacting us if we need some extra support,” the Head Chef said in a statement issued by the palace.

“Luckily the seasons have just fallen perfectly and that’s become the main focus in the decision making of the menus,” he also said, adding: “The couple have been very involved in every detail of it.”

Markle and Prince Harry also attended several tasting trials held in the Windsor Castle kitchen in March, sampling each of the dishes made from scratch in the castle’s kitchen, the statement also read.

