Republic Day 2018: Begin the day on a patriotic note with these 3 tricolour starters

This year, Republic Day falls on a Friday, and with the long weekend ahead, people are quite excited. Of course, some can’t wait to witness the valour and spirit of our armed forces in the grand parades on TV or live in New Delhi, but many others are also looking forward to celebrate some good time with friends and family. Be it watching patriotic films, going for a picnic or just playing the sport you love – without tasty food to add to the flavour – it would be incomplete.

As the holiday mood is on, no one wants to spend too much in the kitchen and miss out on the fun. Wondering what you could cook without much hassle and still win everyone’s hearts at home? Well, sit back and relax as we have picked three recipes especially for Republic Day that could you choose from. Keeping in mind that the day is about cherishing the rich heritage and diversity of the country, the delicacies bring the tricolour alive to match with the patriotic mood. So, what are you waiting for? Take out your apron, and get set to prepare these easy and simple dishes.

Republic Day 2018: Soak in the patriotic celebrations with some sweet Kesari Jalebis

ALOO TIRANGA CHAAT

By Courtyard, Marriot, Ahmedabad

Ingredients

4 cups – Potato (boiled hard and cut into medium cubes)

1/2 cup – Cilantro (finely chopped)

1 tbsp – Ginger (thinly sliced)

1 tbsp – Green chilli (finely chopped)

2 tsp – Lemon juice

1/4 cup – Tomato (chopped)

1/4 cup – Onion (chopped)

3 tbsp – Refined oil

Salt – To taste

Spice mix for chaat:



1 tbsp – Roasted cumin powder

1 tsp – Red chilli powder

1 tsp – Mango powder (aamchur)

1/4 tsp – Black pepper powder

1 tsp – Black salt

1/8 tsp – Asafoetida (hing)

1/8 tsp – Citric acid

1/2 tsp – Ginger powder

Method

* Mix all the spices together really well and set aside.

* Put a heavy, flat frying pan over medium-high heat. Add oil to warm the frying pan. Place the cubed potatoes on the frying pan and sprinkle the salt over the potatoes.

* Stir fry the potatoes; turn them occasionally until all sides are golden brown. This process should take eight to ten minutes.

* Turn off the heat and sprinkle ginger, cilantro, green chillies, lemon juice and about one and a half tablespoons of the spice mixture. Mix it well, making sure all the pieces of potatoes are coated.

* Taste one of the potatoes and add more spice mixture, according to your taste.

* Mould it into rounds, then demould it and garnish it with coriander, tomato and chopped onion on the top surface so that it looks like tricolour of the national flag.

DAHI KEBAB

By Desi Vibes, New Delhi

Ingredients

500g – Yoghurt

100g – Cottage cheese (paneer)

2 – Onion (chopped)

4 – Green chilli (chopped)

75g – Cheese

2 tbsp – Coriander and black pepper powder

1 tbsp – Ginger (chopped)

1 and 1/2 tbsp – Red chilli flakes

2 tbsp – Cornflour

1/2 cup – Besan (roasted)

2 tbsp – Refined Oil

Salt – To taste

Method

* Lay a muslin cloth over a bowl and pour the yoghurt into it. Pick up the edges of the cloth and tie a knot. Hang it till it turns into a cheesy mixture.

For the filling:

* Dry roast coriander seeds and black pepper. Grind into a powder.

* Grate cheese and mix a little coriander, pepper powder, green chillies, onions, ginger and salt.

* Take the hung yoghurt in a bowl, add red chilli flakes and the rest of the coriander and pepper powder.

* Bind with besan, paneer and corn flour.

* Add in the filling and shape it into kebabs. Shallow fry in a pan and serve hot.

TRI COLOURED COTTAGE CHEESE SKEWERS

By Time Machine, Noida

Ingredients

180g – Cottage cheese (paneer)

For green variation:

20g – Fresh basil pesto

30g – Yoghurt

30g – Fresh cream

1 – Capsicum (4 pieces cut into a square)

Salt – To taste

Black pepper powder – To taste

For white variation:

30g – Yoghurt

30g – Fresh cream

30g – Tahini paste

1/2 tbsp – Cardamom powder

1/2 tbsp – Onion powder

1/2 tbsp – Garlic powder

1 – Onion (4 pieces cut into a square)

Salt – To taste

White pepper powder – To taste

For orange variation:

30g – Yoghurt

30g – Fresh cream

30g – Sun dried tomato pesto

1/2 tbsp – Lemon juice

1 – Red bell pepper (4 pieces cut into a square)

Salt – To taste

Black pepper powder – To taste

Method

* Marinate the cottage cheese in their respective mixes for minimum four hours, preferably overnight.

* Brush a lava grill with oil or non-stick pan with olive oil and sear all the sides of the skewer.

* Transfer to a hot oven at 180 degrees and cook for approximately five to 10 minutes or until it is cooked all the way through.

* Serve hot with a julienned bell pepper salad, a lemon wedge and marinated onions.

Which one are you planning to make on Republic Day?

