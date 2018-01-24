Republic Day 2018: Soak in the patriotic celebrations with some sweet Kesari Jalebis

Start your Republic Day celebrations with some tasty Kesari Jalebis this year on January 26! Start your Republic Day celebrations with some tasty Kesari Jalebis this year on January 26!

Watching the elaborate Republic Day parade on TV or witnessing the grandeur live is always exciting. After all, it’s a day when people all across the country cherish the rich heritage and diversity of the country. But, no celebration is complete without mouth-watering delicacies, and Indian desserts are a special addition to the list!

As the day is a symbol of glory and pride for every Indian citizen, most people are on the lookout to do something unique to invoke patriotism on January 26. Well, what would be better than to celebrate the special day at home with your friends and family and gorge on tri-colour recipes?

Wondering what to cook this time around? Jalebis are a perfect way to start the day and we have shared a different version of the good old classic Indian dessert as made by Chef Navin Kumar from Radisson Blu, Paschim Vihar in New Delhi.

Kesari Jalebi

Chef Navin Kumar from Radisson Blu, Paschim Vihar

Ingredients

For kesari jalebis:

½ cup and 1 tbsp – All-purpose flour (maida)

½ cup – Sour curd

Ghee – To fry

For sugar syrup:

3/4 cup – Sugar

3/4 cup – Water

2-3 pieces – Lemon wedges

3-4 tbsp – Milk

For garnishing:

Few strands – Saffron

1 tbsp – Pistachio

1 tbsp – Milk

Method

Beforehand preparations:

* Mix ½ cup of the all-purpose flour with the curd to make a batter. If the curd is too thick, you can add a little water.

* Whisk the batter for 10-15 minutes and you will slowly notice that it has become smooth.

* Cover it and keep aside for 24 hours. In this course of 24 hours, the batter will ferment and become light and fluffy.

Sugar syrup with saffron:

* Take sugar and water in a heavy bottom vessel and put it on medium flame. Sugar will dissolve and the syrup will start boiling.

* Let it simmer for around 15 minutes. You can either add lemon wedges or milk drops in this syrup. This helps in accumulating dirt from sugar syrup and gives it a nice transparent color.

* Collect the dirt forming on the top and discard it. Another advantage of adding milk or lemon wedges is that it prevents syrup from solidifying on cooling.

* Soak the saffron in warm milk and cover it for five minutes. Rub the saffron with your finger, and it will bring a lovely color and fragrance of saffron. Add this saffron along with the milk in the syrup and keep it aside.

Making jalebis:

* After 24 hours, you will notice that the batter has a sour smell – which is a good sign – as it shows it has fermented well. You will notice the batter to be thin in consistency.

* Add one spoon of all-purpose flour and whisk for five minutes. Now, the batter will be in pouring consistency and it will be ready to make jalebis.

Batter of jalebis:

* Pour the batter in a piping bag.

* Heat the ghee in a flat bottom pan and fry the jalebis on a medium flame.

* Fry the jalebis by reversing them from both sides until they get a golden color.

Frying jalebis:

* After taking them out from ghee, dip them straight away in warm sugar syrup.

* Let the jalebis soak in the syrup for two minutes before serving.

