Republic Day 2017: From amazing starters to mouth-watering desserts, celebrate the special day with these tri-colour recipes

From tangy mocktails to sweet desserts, this will make your long weekend tastier. From tangy mocktails to sweet desserts, this will make your long weekend tastier.

Watching the elaborate Republic Day parade on TV or witnessing the grandeur live is always exciting. After all, it’s a day when people across India cherish the rich heritage and diversity of the country. But as usual, no celebration in this land is complete without mouth-watering delicacies, and what better way to celebrate the special day than with some tri-colour recipes.

We hope you have fun in the kitchen with these sumptuous recipes:



Trilicious Pasta by Chef Nandan Joshi, Sous Chef at Aanch, New Delhi

Ingredients

50g – Penne pasta

50g – White sauce

50g – Tomato concasse

300g – Spinach

20g – Parmesan cheese

5g – Garlic

2g – Basil

10ml – Oil

Salt to taste

2-3 – Chicken breast cut into small slices (optional)

For the White Sauce

100ml – Milk

10g – Refined flour

10g – Butter

Salt to taste

1 pinch – Nutmeg

For the Red Base

100g – Tomato

10g – Onion

5g – Garlic

5g – Celery

1 – Bay leaf

10ml – Oil

Salt to taste

2g – Basil

10g – Tomato ketchup

Method

For the White Sauce

* Melt butter in a pan, add refined flour to it and then add warm milk while stirring the mixture continuously to avoid lumps. Add salt to taste and keep it aside.

For the Red Base

* Blanch the tomatoes, remove the skin, and grind it into a paste.

* In a pan, sauté onion, garlic and celery. Add the bay leaf to it and the tomato paste. Cook till it reduces and oil starts appearing around the edge of the mixture. Then, add tomato ketchup, basil, and salt to it and keep it aside.

For the Green Sauce

* Blanch the spinach and grind it into a paste.

* Cook pasta in boiling water. Divide into three parts and leave it aside to cool once it’s boiled.

* In a pan, sauté garlic, add the tomato concasse and cook for some time. Now add the pasta and top it with parmesan cheese.

* Take another pan, sauté garlic, add the white sauce and cook it for a while. Add the pasta and top it with parmesan cheese.

* Repeat the same process with the Green Sauce. Add the spinach puree and the chicken and cook till it’s done. Top it with parmesan cheese.

• Now arrange the three kinds of pasta so that it resembles the tri-colour and serve.



Shahi Tiranga Roll by Gaurav Malhotra, Senior Sous Chef, Hotel The Ashok, New Delhi

Ingredients

200g – Cottage Cheese (paneer)

20g – Khoya (grated)

100g – Spinach leaves

20g – Cashew nuts

20g – Raisins

5g – Garlic (chopped)

10g – Cornflour

100ml – Cream

Salt to taste

Black pepper powder to taste

2g – Garam masala powder

0.25g – Saffron

Method

* Slice the cottage cheese into sheets of four inches long and 3 mm in thickness. Keep some aside.

* Now, wash and blanch spinach leaves and finely chop it.

* Take oil in a frying pan and add the chopped garlic. As the garlic turns golden brown, add finely chopped spinach leaves to it and sauté it for 2 mins.

* Grate and mix the remaining cottage cheese, khoya, cashew nuts, raisins, salt, black pepper powder and garam masala powder and the chopped spinach to make a mixture.

* Place one portion of this spinach mixture over a slice of cottage cheese and neatly roll the sheets over. Repeat with the remaining slices of cottage cheese.

* Mix cream, corn flour and saffron. Dip the prepared rolls in this batter one by one and place on a tray. Refrigerate for 30 mins.

* Bake or grill under a salamander to a golden brown colour and serve hot with mint chutney.



Tirangi Idli by Chef Vivek Kumar from Oxford Golf Resort, Pune

Ingredients

200g – Colam Rice

75g – Urad Dal White

50g – Poha

10 – Spinach leaves

100g – Carrot

Salt to taste

Method

* Wash the rice, urad dal and poha. Soak it together for a minimum of three hours.

* Grind everything in a stone grinder to form a fine paste.

* Keep this mixture overnight for fermentation.

* Next day, add salt as per taste and divide the mixture into 3 parts.

* Make spinach puree with the blanched spinach leaves. Also, make a fine puree with carrots.

* Divide the batter into three parts. Now, add the spinach mixture to the first, the carrot puree to the second and leave the third as it is.

* Put these three batters in an idli mould and steam it in a pre-heated idli steamer for 8-10 mins.

* Arrange these idlis in tricolour sequence, and serve hot with chutneys and sambhar.



Tiranga Paneer Tikka by Chef Aman Puri, Imly, New Delhi

Ingredients

2 tsp – Fresh mint

150g – Cottage Cheese (paneer)

1 tsp – Kasoori meethi

2 tsp – Cumin powder

1 tbsp – Mustard oil

1 cup – Red and Green bell pepper (diced)

1 tsp – Fennel powder

70g – Hung curd

1 tsp – Garlic (chopped)

1 tsp – Turmeric powder

3 tsp – Sugar

2 tsp – Garam masala

1 tsp – Red chilli powder

Method

* Take a large mixing bowl and add the sliced peppers, onion, paneer, garlic and ginger paste, salt, mustard oil and thick yoghurt. Mix together. Split the mixture equally in three bowls.

For Paneer Tikka (Red)

* Add the red chilli powder, kasoori methi, cumin powder and garam masala to one bowl and mix well.

For Lasooni Paneer Tikka (Yellow)

* Add the turmeric powder, garam masala, cumin powder and the chopped garlic to the second bowl and mix well.

For Paneer Hariyali (Green)

* First, take mint, coriander and green chillies and grind together to make a paste. Add this paste and fennel powder to the third bowl and mix well.

* Bake each of the mixtures in separate dishes in a preheated oven, for 5 mins.

Tiranga Dhokla by Chef Sahil Arora, Executive Chef, Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel

Ingredients

For orange dhokla

1 and 1/2 cups – Idli Rawa

1/4 cup – White urad dal

2 tbsp – Semolina (sooji)

1/2 tsp – Citric acid

1 pinch – Asafoetida (Hing)

1/2 tsp – Saffron water

3 tsp – Sugar

1 tsp – Ginger garlic paste

1 – Green chilli (chopped)

Salt to taste

1 and 1/4 cups – Water (as needed to make a smooth pouring consistency)

2 and 1/2 tsp – Eno

For white dhokla

1 and 1/2 cups – Idli Rawa

1/4 cup – White urad dal

2 tbsp – Semolina (sooji)

1/2 tsp – Citric acid

1 pinch – Asafoetida (Hing)

1/2 tsp – Saffron water

3 tsp – Sugar

1 tsp – Ginger garlic paste

1 – Green chilli (chopped)

Salt to taste

1 and 1/4 cups – Water (as needed to make a smooth pouring consistency)

2 and 1/2 tsp – Eno

For green dhokla

Use the same ingredients as the orange dhokla mix in the same quantity and instead of saffron water use 100 g of spinach puree.

For Seasoning

2 tbsp – Oil

1/2 tsp – Mustard seeds

1/2 tsp – Sesame seeds

4 or 5 – Green curry leaves

2 – Green chilli (seeded and slit into half vertically)

Method

* To make the dhokla mixture, sift the idli rawa, urad dal, and semolina and whip it into a smooth batter of pouring consistency. Add sooji, salt, sugar, asafoetida, ginger, citric acid and green chilli to the batter and mix it well. If needed, add a little more water. Set aside.

* Divide the batter into three parts. For the orange mixture, add saffron water to one part, for the green mixture, add the spinach puree of the green and leave the third part as it is.

* Grease a cake pan and set aside.

* Set the cake rack in the pan. Add water, just enough to touch the cake rack, and bring it to a boil. This will be used to steam the dhokla.

* When the water boils, turn down the heat to medium.

* Add ENO to each of the batters and beat the batters for a min till it turns airy and frothy.

* Quickly pour the batter into the greased cake pan. Place the cake pan into the saucepan over the cake rack and cover it. Steam for about 8 mins on medium heat. Cook each dhokla mix separately.

* Check if the dhokla is cooked or not with the help of a knife. If the knife comes out clean, dhokla is ready. Turn off the heat and let it sit over the stem for 4-5 mins, covered.

For seasoning

* Heat oil in a small pan over medium heat. Add mustard seeds, sesame seeds and stir for 3-4 seconds. Now, add green chilli and curry leaves to it and stir for a few more seconds. Cover the pan and turn off the heat.

* First, drizzle a little hot water over the dhoklas – this will keep the dhokla moist.

* Layer the dhoklas with green at the base, white in middle and orange on top. Then drizzle the seasoning over.

* Cut them into squares.

* Serve with green cilantro chutney.



Tricolour Mocktail by MasterChef Ripu Daman Handa

Ingredients

2 tbsp – Kiwi syrup

2 tsp – Lemon juice

Salt to taste

1/4 cup – Aerated drink (no colour)

1/4 cup – Orange juice

1/2 cup – Ice (crushed)

Method

* Pour in the kiwi syrup, add some crushed ice, 1 tsp lemon juice and a pinch of salt in a mocktail glass. Do not mix.

* Now, gently add any clear aerated soft drink touching the wall of the glass so that it does not mix with the earlier syrup.

* Again some crushed ice and 1 tsp lemon juice again with a pinch of salt.

* Now, pour in some orange juice very gently touching the wall of the glass so that it does not mix with the previously added contents.

* Garnish with some mint leaves.



Fruit Phirnee by Chef Vivek Kumar from Oxford Golf Resort, Pune

Ingredients

200g – Basmati Rice

100g – Sugar

1l – Full cream milk

20g – Pure Ghee

5g – Cardamom powder

15g – Kiwi Compote

15g – Orange Compote

5g – Mixed dry fruits (chopped)

Method

* Wash the rice and dry roast in pan with ghee. Keep it aside and let it cool for some time. Make a coarse powder using a grinder.

* Boil full-fat milk in a thick bottom pan, add the grounded rice and let it cook till it turns soft and into a thick rich mixture.

* Add sugar as per the requirement.

* Divide this mixture into three parts. Add Kiwi compote to one part, orange compote to the second and cardamom powder to the remaining one.

* Take a nice glass, pour these three mixtures in the following sequence – Kiwi Phirnee at the bottom, Cardamom Phirnee in the middle and top up with Orange Phirnee.

* Keep this in the refrigerator and let it set for 5-10 mins.

* Garnish with mix dry fruits and serve chilled.

