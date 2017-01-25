Happy Republic Day 2017: Special menus celebrating the tricolour at these restaurants in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Feast on tricolour-themed fare this Republic Day. Feast on tricolour-themed fare this Republic Day.

Unfurling patriotism in the air, India is all set to honour the 68th Republic Day this year. Reminiscing the day when the Indian Constitution was enforced in the year 1950, Republic Day is annually celebrated on January 26. Replacing the Government of India Act, 1935, the Constitution of India came into force with a democratic government system to pave the way for the nation as an independent republic.

To mark its significance, one of the largest parades is staged in the capital from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate along the Rajpath. Showcasing the nation’s defence structure, social and cultural heritage, values and traditions, the military, government heads and state representatives get together for the spectacular show. Laying a floral wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti, the Prime Minister pays homage to the martyrs at one end of Rajpath. The regiments of the Indian Army along with the Navy and Air Force march past in fine official uniforms as their bands play along. The President of India takes the salute as the National Anthem plays and the Indian flag flies high up in the sky.

ALSO READ | Republic Day 2017: What is the history of January 26?

An official holiday, the day is perfect to take a break from the monotony and remember what our leaders did for the nation. Not only in mind and spirit, bring in the patriotism fervour to your taste buds this Republic Day. To celebrate the service and sacrifices of the nation’s military, Keventers is offering a complimentary milkshake to all veterans, active duty military personnel, and their immediate family members till January 27. Free milkshakes can be availed on showing their valid ID proof from their outlets all across India!

Restaurants, bars and food outlets are offering special dishes and delicacies with discounts. Here is a list of the restaurants that have exclusive offers for the day:

DELHI-NCR

Rush to Haveli Dharampura for a rooftop Kite Flying Event while enjoying the view of Red Fort and Jama Masjid from Chandni Chowk and explore the traditional dance form, Kathak, in the evening.

Where: Lakhori Restaurant, Haveli Dharampura, 2293, Bazar Gulian Rd, Gali Guliyan, Dharampura, New Delhi

When: January 26; 12 noon – 3pm, 7pm – 11.30pm

Cost: Veg – Rs 1,800, plus taxes, Non-Veg – Rs 2,200, plus taxes

Phone: 011-23261000

A pure-veg delivery specialist outlet, The Green Leaf is treating visitors to Paneer Tikka, Tandoori Momos, Tandoori Chaap, Tiranga Dosa and Tiranga Idli on Republic Day. Not only North Indian and Chinese cuisines, they also have South Indian dishes on the menu. A special discount of 26 per cent will be availed on all direct COD orders above Rs 400. The delivery boys will wear tricoloured T-shirt, greet you “Jai Hind” and hand over a small Indian flag.

Where: The Green Leaf, Sector 1, Dwarka

When: January 26

Cost: Rs 900 for two

Phone: 091-8527372372, 091-8527462462

Celebrate the day at Aanch with their Tri-Colour Lunch Buffet for the “Patriotic Feast”. Lip-smacking delicacies such as the Trio Mania Mocktail, Tirang-e-Paneer, Tirang-e-Murgh Tikka, Trilicious Pasta (Veg and Non Veg) and Flagship Muse are on their list. If you dress up in a tricolour avatar, a tricolour meal will be complimentary.

Where: Aanch, Rajouri Garden, 4th Floor Terrace, Shoppers Stop Mall, New Delhi

When: January 26; 12 noon – 4pm

Cost: Rs 499, inclusive of taxes

Phone: 08800258007/08

Tri Colour Lunch Buffet for the Patriotic Feast at Aanch Tri Colour Lunch Buffet for the Patriotic Feast at Aanch

Spend a wonderful Sunday at The White Shirt Fair at Fio Country Kitchen. An enchanting party with everything lit up like a winter wonderland, the outlet offers Marshmallow hot chocolate and popcorn with a white dress code.

Where: Fio Country Kitchen, Garden of Five Senses

When: January 29; 12 noon onwards

Cost: Rs 1,200

Phone: 091-9971004530, 091-9971004531

Royal China brings you Unlimited Dimsum Dinner this Republic Day. The restaurant incorporates beautiful colours of the Indian flag on their menu.

Where: Royal China, 16th Floor, Eros Corporate Tower, Nehru Place, New Delhi-110019

When: Till January 28; 7pm – 11.45pm

Cost: Rs 1,388 per person

Phone: 011-49818000

Indulge in a delicious blend of regional cuisines at Downtown Kitchen & Bar. Reflecting the tricolour theme, their menu has a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies such as Sabut Surkh Lal Murg, Barrah Kebab, Tandoori Malai Phool, Polenta Gratin with Wild Mushrooms, Mongolian Stir Fry Counter, Dhingri Matar Makhana.

Where: Downtown Kitchen & Bar, Plot no B, 27, Sector Road, Block B, Sushant Lok Phase I, Sector 27, Gurugram

When: January 26; 12.30pm – 3.30pm

Cost: Rs 1,575, plus taxes (50 per cent discount for kids)

Phone: 0124-4888444/Ext 8245

Attend a Sufi night to give a touch of patriotism with the band percussionist – Hira Khan on January 25 at Bottles and Barrels. Some signature-themed dishes such as Tricolour Paneer Tikka and Polenta Steak Tiranga will be available. A dry day, the bar will be closed on January 26.

Where: Bottles and Barrels, 2nd Floor, DLF Star Tower, next to Star Mall, Exit-8, NH8, Sector-30, Gurgaon

When: January 25 to January 28

Cost: Rs 1,800

Phone: 09815202102

Some signature-themed dishes at Bottles and Barrels Some signature-themed dishes at Bottles and Barrels

MUMBAI

Go to a special Republic Day Brunch at The Spare Kitchen and treat yourself to Trio Cheesecake flavoured with Cointreau, Matcha and Lemon Tea, Carrot and Spinach Ravioli served with a house special Alfredo.

Where: The Spare Kitchen, Atria

When: January 26; 12 noon– 3pm

Cost: Rs 2,000 (with alcohol), Rs 1500 (without alcohol)

Phone: 022-67426770

Savour the spirit of freedom on India’s 68th Republic Day with a 50 per cent discount on a celebratory brunch at Asian Kitchen, Four Points by Sheraton. To end this fulfilling meal on a sweet note, some special tricoloured desserts like Rangila Roll, Desi Tart and Tiranga Gatuex are being whipped up.

Where: Asian Kitchen, Four Points by Sheraton, Plot No. 39/1, Sector 30A, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

When: January 26; 12.30pm – 3.30pm

Cost: Rs 1,050

Phone: 022-27817777, 88797 88892

The Republic Day special menu at Light House will be a good way to celebrate the day with family and friends. The delightful tricolour momos stuffed with spicy minced vegetables is something one can’t say no to. Every foodie must try the Tri-Color Tagliatelle stuffed with steamed and roasted vegetables and topped with Parmesan cheese.

Where: 3rd Road, Khar West, Mumbai

When: January 26; 12.30pm – 1.30am

Cost: Rs 1,450

Phone: 091-9987232423

Savour special tricolour dishes at Light House Savour special tricolour dishes at Light House

Tantalise your taste buds with authentic colours and flavours of various regional and Indian household at Hotel Sahara Star. Enjoy the special lunch with a complimentary glass of beer. With a renowned magician juggling some awe-inspiring tricks, the celebrations also include a live magic show.

Where: The Earth Plate – The Global Cuisine Restaurant

When: January 26; 12:30pm – 3:00pm

Cost: Rs 1,990

Phone: 022-39807444

Celebrate dry day with Bollywood Night at Baroke Lounge! Let your hair lose and groove to DJ Om’s Bollywood music.

Where: Baroke, Hotel Krishna Palace, 96/98, Sleater Road, Nana Chowk, Grant Road, Mumbai 400 007

When: January 26; 09:00pm onwards

Cost: Rs 2,300

Phone: 091-9819353915

See what else is making news in lifestyle, here

Offering a special Veg Meal Box, AndaMental, a one stop food joint for Eggetarians has Andamental Maggiee (without egg), Plain Rice and Palak Paneer Curry. Egg Meal Box with Andamental Maggiee, Plain Rice and Palak Anda Curry is also on the list. For all the night owls, Andamental is open till 3:30am.

Where: A-4, New Sunder Park CHS, Jeevan Nagar, near Pizza Express, Andheri West, Mumbai

When: January 26; 11:00am – 03:30am

Cost: Rs 149, Rs 139

Phone: 091-9022447755

Relish the Veg Meal Box at Andamental in Mumbai Relish the Veg Meal Box at Andamental in Mumbai

BENGALURU

Celebrate in the true Indian spirit as Grand Mercure presents a sumptuous lunch buffet offering exquisite delicacies at its signature all-day diner. The ‘Flavors of India’ themed fiesta will play Republic Day songs and will be festooned with a special décor of Indian flags, marigold flowers and tricoloured balloons.

Where: Grand Mercure Bangalore, 12th Main Road, Koramangala 3rd Block, Bengaluru

When: January 26; 12 noon – 3pm

Cost: Rs 899, plus taxes

Phone: 080-45121212

Get going to Vivanta by Taj and enjoy a blissful afternoon with your loved ones and relish the authentic flavours of our country over the ‘Indian Diversity Brunch’ at their all-day café, Café Mozaic. Celebrating the culinary traits of dishes from 29 Indian states, it has Karol Baagh Ki Chaat (Delhi), Amritsar Da Lassi (Punjab), Hariyana ka Ganna Rass (Haryana), Punjabi Kukkar, Lakhnowi Sabzi Galouti (Uttar Pradesh), Kolkata Roll (West Bengal) and Sattu Paratha (Jharkhand).

Where: Café Mozaic, Vivanta by Taj, MG Road, Bengaluru

When: January 26

Cost: Rs 1,700, plus taxes (without alcohol), Rs 2,100, plus taxes (with alcohol)

Phone: 080-66604444

The Northern Gate at The Gateway Hotel- Residency Road celebrates the spirit of Republic Day with a special brunch menu offering dishes from across India. Enjoy Dilliwala Chaat ka Tela (mouthwatering Dilli Chaats), Tiranga Rice Counter (the comfort food of the South), Dosa Kade, Dal Ka Bhatti, Fruit Chaat, Aloo Tuk, Murgh Mirza, Hasnu Tikka, Gosht Seekh Kebab, Nizami Murgh Biryani and Gosht Kundan Kaliya.

Where: The Northern Gate at The Gateway Hotel- Residency Road, Bengaluru

When: January 26

Cost: Rs 1,200, plus taxes

Phone: 091-8066604545

Murgh Malai Tikka at Grand Mercure Bangalore Murgh Malai Tikka at Grand Mercure Bangalore

KOLKATA

The Tipsy Bull, a gastro-pub in Kolkata, is featuring a special menu called “Umeed”for the Republic Day. The menu showcases a variety of dishes – from crostinis and pizzas to rasgullas blended with ice cream. The Republic Crostini, Tiranga Aloo, Swachh Bharat Momos, Desi Videshi Pizza and Kolkatay Shaan are the special items on the list.

Where: 14A, Ground Floor, Burdwan Road, Alipore, Kolkata

When: Till January 31; 2pm – 12 midnight

Cost: Rs 1,500, plus taxes

Phone: 091-9830658576

On Republic Day, Friends Café is giving flat 26 per cent off on food and beverages!

Where: Friends Café, 175/A, Motilal Nehru Road, Desapriya Park, Kolkata

When: January 26; 1pm – 10pm

Cost: Rs 900

Phone: 091-9874217751

Celebrate the flavours of India this Republic Day with the Swadeshi buffet at The Bridge at The Park, Kolkata.

Enjoy a spread of authentic, scrumptious Indian food from every corner of the country!

Where: The Bridge at The Park, 17 Park Street, Kolkata

When: January 26

Cost: Rs 1,700

Phone: 033-40049000

Tantalise your taste buds with tricolour pizza at The Tipsy Bull Tantalise your taste buds with tricolour pizza at The Tipsy Bull

All the foodies out there, get set go!

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd