Express recipes: Eat healthy with this sweet potato and spinach vegetable fry

Say hello to sweeeeeet potato or shakarkandi! If you haven’t cooked enough with this bright orange cousin of regular potato, it is time to change that now. This simple and delicious sweet potato and spinach sauté is a great alternative to the regular aloo-palak.

The spinach leaves are cooked only for about a minute or two till they just start to wilt retaining their freshness and flavour. I love the mild sweetness of potatoes with salty spinach leaves. With just 10 ingredients (including spices) and 20 minutes to cook, this recipe is perfect for weekday dinners! Sweet potatoes are a versatile ingredient. Just chop and pan fry them and add to veg fried rice or make a healthy sweet potato salad. You can also make healthy fries and chips with them.

Unlike white potato, sweet potatoes pack in a lot of nutrition. Did you know, one of the most prominent nutrient in sweet potato is vitamin C! They are also rich in vitamin B, dietary fibre, and essential minerals especially potassium and manganese. Together with iron-rich spinach, this recipe is a nutrition powerhouse.

Sweet Potato and Spinach Vegetable Fry

Prep Time: 5 mins | Cooking Time: 15 minutes | Serves: 4

Ingredients

2 tbsp – Vegetable oil

A pinch – Asafoetida (hing)

1 tsp – Cumin seeds

1 – Green chilli, chopped

2 – Cloves of garlic, chopped

1 – Onion, chopped

2 – Large sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed

2 tsp – Cumin powder

1 tsp – Amchoor

Salt – To taste

200g – Spinach leaves, washed and loosely torn/chopped

Method

* Heat 1.5 tablespoon of oil in a non-stick pan. Once the oil is hot, add asafoetida and cumin seeds. When the seeds start to sputter, add the green chillies, garlic and onion.

* Sauté for 3-4 minutes till the onions start to soften.

* Add the sweet potatoes and sauté for about 5 minutes. Add all the spice, mix well and cook for another five minutes till the sweet potatoes are soft and cooked through.

* Remove and keep aside in a bowl. In the same pan, add the remaining half tablespoon of oil and lightly cook the chopped spinach. Just for 1-2 minutes till the spinach starts to wilt.

* Add the cooked potatoes and mix well.

* Serve hot with parathas.

