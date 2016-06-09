Try this easy recipe for Gosht ki Dum Biryani

This is a main course that is redolent in spice, flavour and texture, making it a favourite dish of many. Dum biryani with layers of succulent mutton, which has been marinated in a spice and curd mix uses a traditional recipe that isn’t as complex as it sounds. But, yes, by the definition of slow-cooking, this one requires time and patience. By the time your aromatic biryani is ready, you’ll have time leftover to whip up a snack or two and a quick curd raita even. This recipe has been shared by chef Mukhtar Qureshi.
Gosht ki Dum Biryani
Serves 4
Ingredients
750g – Basmati Rice
1kg – Mutton chopped and tenderized with lemon
10g – Cloves
10g – Cardamom
10g – Nutmeg
10g – Khus root
250ml – Hung curd
50g – Ginger-garlic paste
10g – Shahi jeera
20g – Red chilli powder
15g – Yellow chilli powder
1/4 bunch – Fresh mint
100g – Ginger, julienned
100ml – Oil (refined)
Salt – To taste
A small pinch – Saffron
150ml – Ghee
A few drops of rose water
150g – Onion sliced and fried
3 – Lemon
75ml – Cream
50ml – Milk
For the ‘purdah’ or ‘dum’ covering:
1/2 kg – Refined flour
10g – Javitri elaichi powder
250ml – Milk
1g – Saffron
50ml – Ghee
* Knead all ingredients for the purdah and keep aside.
Method
* Slice the onions and cook them in oil till brown. Drain and let it cool.
* Mix the mutton with spices and curd, onions and ginger paste, shahi jeera and salt. Allow to marinate for 30 minutes.
* Soak the rice. Put some water to boil and add oil, salt and few drops of lemon juice and rose water. Drop a few cloves and cardamom.
* When water boils put the soaked rice (till the rice is cooked a bit and then drain the water).
* Take a heavy-bottomed pan and heat the ghee and ginger-garlic paste and add the mutton.
* Layer the mutton with rice with green chillies, mint, ginger, saffron, cream and ghee.
* Then another layer of rice again adding the green chilies, mint, ginger, saffron and ghee.
* Then seal the container with ‘purdah’.
* Simmer when you see steam escaping.
* Put it in the oven for 25-30 mins.
* Then serve with raita.
