Try this easy recipe for Gosht ki Dum Biryani

This is a main course that is redolent in spice, flavour and texture, making it a favourite dish of many. Dum biryani with layers of succulent mutton, which has been marinated in a spice and curd mix uses a traditional recipe that isn’t as complex as it sounds. But, yes, by the definition of slow-cooking, this one requires time and patience. By the time your aromatic biryani is ready, you’ll have time leftover to whip up a snack or two and a quick curd raita even. This recipe has been shared by chef Mukhtar Qureshi.

Gosht ki Dum Biryani

Serves 4

Ingredients

750g – Basmati Rice

1kg – Mutton chopped and tenderized with lemon

10g – Cloves

10g – Cardamom

10g – Nutmeg

10g – Khus root

250ml – Hung curd

50g – Ginger-garlic paste

10g – Shahi jeera

20g – Red chilli powder

15g – Yellow chilli powder

1/4 bunch – Fresh mint

100g – Ginger, julienned

100ml – Oil (refined)

Salt – To taste

A small pinch – Saffron

150ml – Ghee

A few drops of rose water

150g – Onion sliced and fried

3 – Lemon

75ml – Cream

50ml – Milk

For the ‘purdah’ or ‘dum’ covering:

1/2 kg – Refined flour

10g – Javitri elaichi powder

250ml – Milk

1g – Saffron

50ml – Ghee

* Knead all ingredients for the purdah and keep aside.

Method

* Slice the onions and cook them in oil till brown. Drain and let it cool.

* Mix the mutton with spices and curd, onions and ginger paste, shahi jeera and salt. Allow to marinate for 30 minutes.

* Soak the rice. Put some water to boil and add oil, salt and few drops of lemon juice and rose water. Drop a few cloves and cardamom.

* When water boils put the soaked rice (till the rice is cooked a bit and then drain the water).

* Take a heavy-bottomed pan and heat the ghee and ginger-garlic paste and add the mutton.

* Layer the mutton with rice with green chillies, mint, ginger, saffron, cream and ghee.

* Then another layer of rice again adding the green chilies, mint, ginger, saffron and ghee.

* Then seal the container with ‘purdah’.

* Simmer when you see steam escaping.

* Put it in the oven for 25-30 mins.

* Then serve with raita.

