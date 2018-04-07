Reasons to serve pizza at your wedding

Pizza’s are cheaper than a set meal. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Pizza’s are cheaper than a set meal. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Confused about your wedding menu? Opt for pizza for its muti purpose offerings.

Femalefirst.co.uk lists down reasons why one should serve pizza at their wedding.

* It’s easy: You don’t have to worry about ensuring every one of your guests has an individual meal- they can help themselves to as much or as little as they want.

* You can cater for all dietary needs: If you have lactose intolerant, gluten free or vegetarian guests attending your wedding you can get a pizza that will suit all. Just make sure it’s clearly marked or others might eat it before they get a look in!

* There’s plenty of variety: You can have one of every flavour so guests are not restricted to just one or two types and can keep going back up for more.

* It’s cheaper than a set meal: Set meals are more civilised- but they cost the earth- pizza is casual and messy but you won’t put yourself in debt for serving it on your wedding day.

* You can tie it in with your cake: Some couples have opted to have a tiered pizza wedding cake on their big day so it ties in with the food- and why not?!

* It makes for an original photo: Rather than feeding each other cake- the bride and groom stuff a slice of pizza in each other’s mouth- just be careful not to get any on the bridal gown!

* It’s relaxed: A three course dinner can be a very stuffy affair, buffet style food is far more chilled. People don’t feel like they have to put on all their heirs and graces and can just be themselves.

* Everyone loves pizza: Pizza is a weekly meal time staple in many a household- everyone enjoys it, so you can guarantee that your guests will be happy with the spread you’ve put on for them.

