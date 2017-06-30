Head to this Delhi restaurant to dig into delicious waffles and pancakes at just Re 1

Dig into these delicious dollops of heaven at dirt-cheap price! (Source: Thinkstock Images) Dig into these delicious dollops of heaven at dirt-cheap price! (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Are you craving for a plate of delicious waffles with maple syrup or even better, some Nutella and ice-cream drizzled over them? Or would you rather have some blueberry pancakes and crepes? If you are in the Capital on July 2, you might probably find yourself digging into some delicious waffles, pancakes and crepes on offer at just Re 1! You heard us! Stop My Starvation — a place known for its desserts, shakes, crepes, waffles and pancakes, is celebrating its first anniversary with this unique offer.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Bharat Talreja, the Sales and Marketing Director at Stop My Starvation said they did not want to go for a regular one plus one or fifty per cent discount offer. Instead, the customers walking in on July 2 to the outlets at Greater Kailash as well as Malviya Nagar, will be charged only Re 1 for every alternate order ie. for the first order they pay as per the menu, for the second they pay Re 1, for the third they pay per the menu .. etc. In addition to Talreja, Sushant Yadav and Vivek Gupta are the other two founders of this eatery that is increasingly becoming a favourite among many.

With a Facebook page that gives details about the offer, Stop My Starvation is now receiving a lot of calls from customers. “A lot of them seem to have not read through the details carefully, so we have to often clarify that they can avail the offer only on every alternate order,” said Yadav. The “catch” in the offer hasn’t proven to be a killjoy to the excited customers anyway, asserts Gupta.

Walk into the restaurant’s outlets on July 2 and treat yourself and your loved ones to chocolate ice-creams, Nutella Factory Waffle, chocolate waffles, Oreo Shakes, Belgian Waffles, Nutella Crepes etc.

Address: C-10, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

M 28 E, M Block Market, Greater Kailash (GK) 1, New Delhi

