Chef Ranveer Brar all set to host food truck reality show

The food show is going to get much more interesting with Brar travelling through various parts of Goa. (Source: FB/Ranveer Brar) The food show is going to get much more interesting with Brar travelling through various parts of Goa. (Source: FB/Ranveer Brar)

Chef Ranveer Brar is set to host a food truck reality show titled “Femme Foodies” which promises to explore the concept of “gourmet on wheels”.

To air on Living Foodz from May 22, “Femme Foodies” will redefine the dishes typically associated with food trucks with a bevy of 10 female contestants competing with each other for the main award which will be a state-of-the-art food truck, said a statement.

ALSO READ | Food fests need to be creative, innovative: Experts

Shot in the picturesque locales of Goa, Brar will be joined by chef Anahita Dhondy and chef Shagun Mehra who will evaluate the contestants on the parameters of vision, technique and expression that they bring to the table.

ALSO READ | Beat the heat with these delicious easy to make drinks at home

“I strongly believe that food trucks are here to stay and will definitely gain popularity going forward. They are versatile and can easily adapt to any cuisine, culture and destination. ‘Femme Foodies’ is set to redefine the food commonly popular with food trucks.

ALSO READ | Celebrate togetherness with music on the platter

“It’s truly a first-of-its-kind show and the concept is extremely gripping, with challenging tasks, major twists and turns throughout the competition!

ALSO READ | Indian Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna is among the Top 10 Chefs in the World

All the contestants have showcased clear determination, dedication and passion,” Brar said in a statement.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now