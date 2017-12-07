Quick recipes for the burger-lover in you

Here are few burger recipes. (Source: File Photo) Here are few burger recipes. (Source: File Photo)

If you are a burger lover or want to fix a burger quickly for uninvited guests, here are a few recipes which can save the day.

Recipes by Chef Gaurav Chadha, in-house chef, Dr. Oetker India Pvt Ltd:

* Chicken and egg burger: Heat oil in a kadhai on medium flame and fry the burger patty until light brown in colour. Spread one tablespoon burger mayonnaise on each half of the burger bun. On the bottom half of the burger bun place lettuce leaf, followed by onion rings, chicken burger patty, tomato slices, and fried egg. Add a dollop of mayonnaise on egg. Top it up with the other half of the bun. Serve.

* Aloo tikki burger: Spread one tablespoon burger mayonnaise on each half of burger bun. On bottom half of burger bun, place burger patty, tomato slices, onion slices. Add a dollop of mayo and top it up with other half of the bun.

* Mayo vada pav burger: Heat one tablespoon oil in a non-stick pan (medium flame), add mustard seeds, curry leaves, one teaspoon (tsp) turmeric powder, potato and salt. Stir well and cook it for 1-2 minutes. Make smooth batter using besan, red chilli powder, turmeric and water. Heat oil in a kadhai.

Make medium size potato balls, dip in the gram flour batter and deep fry until golden and crisp on the outside. For garlic chutney, roast and grind 8 garlic cloves, dessicated coconut powder, peanuts, Kashmiri chilli powder and cumin powder to paste. Spread one tbsp burger mayonnaise on each pav, sprinkle little garlic chutney, place a vada and press gently. Add a dollop of mayo.

Recipes by Chef Nishesh Seth, Executive Chef, Le Meridien Goa:

* Roast tenderloin burger: Marinate the tenderloin with rosemary, salt, black pepper and oil. Set aside in the refrigerator for one hour. After an hour, slice the tenderloin into thin slices. Fry the breaded onion rings. Heat oil in a pan and sear the tenderloin slices on the pan.

Cook for about 30 seconds each side. Slice the burger bun horizontally and toast each side. Spread mayonnaise on each halve. Place lettuce on the base of the burger bun, and then the tomato slices. Finally add the gherkins and close the burger bun with crown, lock it with a skewer from top to bottom. Serve along with French fries, ketchup and aioli.

Recipe by Chef Shivan Khanna, Executive Sous Chef, The Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi:

* Cajun spice cod burger: First take a fillet of cod and marinate it with garlic paste, cajun spice, mustard, olive oil, sea salt, chopped parsley and lemon juice. Keep aside for 30 minutes in the fridge. Now take the cod out and dust with flour and put it in egg bath. Then again dust it with the flour.

Now again egg wash it and crumb it with Panko crumbs. Fry it till it is golden and crispy. Toast burger buns and put iceberg and romaine lettuce, and put the cod inside the burger buns. Top it with some spicy tomato ketchup and enjoy.

