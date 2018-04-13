Puthandu 2018: Indulge in these delicious dishes this Tamil New Year

What are your plans for Puthandu festival? (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express) What are your plans for Puthandu festival? (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

Tamilians – those in Tamil Nadu or across the globe – are all set to welcome their new year on April 14. The celebration of Puthandu festival is in full swing, as it is the first day of the traditional Tamil new year and marks a public holiday in Tamil Nadu as well as Sri Lanka. Set with the lunisolar Hindu calendar’s solar cycle, Puthandu marks the beginning of a new year. Interestingly, along with Tamilians across the world, many other communities also celebrate their traditional new year on the same day. While it is Vishu for people in Kerala, it is Bihu for those in Assam, Vaishakhi in Punjab and Pohela Boishakh in West Bengal. Manipur, Tripura, Odisha, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, etc., too commemorate their new year festivities on the same day.

So if you are planning for an elaborated feast for the new year, here are some of the authentic Tamil recipes that will serve your taste buds.

Ingredients

1 tbsp – Oil

1 tbsp – Mustard seeds

1/2 tbsp – Chana dal

1/2 tbsp – Urad Dal

10 – Peanuts

2 – Red chilli

6 to 7 – Curry leaves

1/2 tsp – Ginger (Chopped)

1/2 tsp – Turmeric powder

1 cup – Rice (boiled)

1 tbsp – Lemon juice

Salt to taste

Method

* Heat the pan and then add oil, mustard seeds, chana dal and urad dal. Fry it for a minute.

* Add some peanuts and fry it till it is golden brown. Then add curry leaves and chopped ginger for 20-30 seconds.

* Add turmeric powder and saute a bit. Then add boiled rice, lemon and salt, mix it well and cook it for 1-2 minutes.

* Serve hot.

Ingredients

1 – Raw Mango (sliced and chopped)

1/4 tsp – Turmeric

1/2 cup – Grated jaggery

1 tsp – Ghee

1 tsp – Mustard seeds

1 – Red chilli

5-8 – Curry leaves

1 tsp – Rice flour (water solution)

Method

* Head some water in a vessel and add sliced raw mango and turmeric power to it.

* Cook it until they are soft and tender.

* In a separate pan add jaggery and 2 tablespoon water. Mix it well so that the jaggery gets dissolved in the water.

* Strain the jaggery syrup to the cooked mango and let it cook for next 5 minutes.

* In a fry pan heat ghee, add mustard seeds, curry leaves and red chilli. Stire it for a minute.

* Add the seasoning to the pachadi.

* Add rice flour mixture and mix it well.

* Serve it hot.

Ingredients

1 tsp – Chana dal

1 tsp – Urad dal

1 tsp – Sesame seeds

5 – Curry leaves

3 – Dry red chilli

1/2 tsp – Fenugreek seeds

1 tsp – Asafoetida powder

1 tsp – Turmeric

4 tsp – Oil

1/2 tsp – Mustard seeds

2 – Banana (Chopped)

2 tbsp – Tamarind juice

1 tbsp – Jaggery (Crushed)

Method

* Head a pan. After it is slightly hot add chana dal, Urad dal, sesame seeds, curry leaves, dry red chilli and fenugreek seeds and cook for 3-4 minutes.

* Grinde the mixture into a fine paste along with a pinch of asafoetida powder, turmeric.

* Heat some oil in a separate pan. Add mustard seeds, urad dal, red chilli and stir for a while.

* Add chopped raw banana to the pan and stir it for 2-3 minutes.

* Add tamarind juice, jaggery in the pan.

* Add salt and let it cook for 5 minutes.

* After the banana is soft add the powdered mixture to it and mix well.

* Cook it on low flame for 3-4 minutes.

* Serve hot.

Pepper Rasam

Puthandu 2018 recipes: Pepper Rasam. Puthandu 2018 recipes: Pepper Rasam.

Ingredients

1/2 tsp – Mustard seeds

1/2 tsp – Cumin seeds

1/2 cup – Toor dal

1/4 tsp – Asafoetida

10g – Tamarind

1 – Dried red chilli

2 – Medium-sized tomatoes

1/4 tsp – Turmeric powder

1 1/4 tsp – Rasam powder

4 tsp – Pepper (crushed)

A sprig of curry leaves

Salt to taste

Method

* Pressure cook toor dal and then mash it fully.

* Soak the tamarind and extract its pulp.

* Take the tamarind water, add chopped tomatoes, rasam powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, asafoetida, curry leaves and salt as needed.

* Boil the mixture on low flame until it is cooked.

* After the mixture is cooked add the mashed dal along with a little extra water and boil it for 5 minutes.

* Heat some oil in a small pan, add mustard seeds. When the seeds crackle, add cumin seeds, red chilli and curry leaves.

* Pour the seasoning over the rasam. Cover it with a lid for 5 minutes.

* Serve piping hot.

Chakkara Pongal

Puthandu 2018 recipes: Chakkara Pongal Puthandu 2018 recipes: Chakkara Pongal

Ingredients

1/2 tsp – Cardamom powder

2 tbsp – Ghee

10 – Raisins

150g – Jaggery

150g – Raw rice

50g – Split moong dal

10 pieces – Cashews

Method

* Add rice and dal in a pressure cook rice and dal with required water and cook it for two whistles.

* Pour half cup of water, heat it and add jaggery to it.

* Mash the cooked rice and dal and add it in the jaggery. Add some cardamom powder and mix well.

* In another pan, pour ghee, heat it and fry cashews and raisins. Add the fried cashews and raisins to the dal and rice mix and stir well.

* Heat for a couple of minutes.

* Serve hot.

Avial

(By JW Marriott, Mumbai)

Puthandu 2018 recipes: Avial. Puthandu 2018 recipes: Avial.

Ingredients

1 tbsp – Tamarind pulp

½ cup – Fresh grated coconut

1 stick – Curry leaves

1 tsp – Mustard seeds

¼ cup – Carrots

¼ cup – Potatoes

¼ cup – Green beans

¼ cup – Eggplant

¼ cup- Yam

¼ cup – Pumpkin

2 – Drumsticks

1 – Raw banana

2 tbsp – Coconut oil

To taste – Turmeric Powder

1 tsp – Cumin seeds

2 – Green chillies

Salt to taste

Method

* Mix grated coconut, green chilli, cumin seeds and turmeric powder and blend to make a smooth paste.

* Boil all the vegetables.

* In a pan, heat coconut oil, and add mustard seeds. Once they crackle, add curry leaves.

* Add vegetables, sauté and add coconut paste to it.

* Add salt to taste and mix well. Cover the pan and cook the vegetables on slow heat for 10 minutes.

* Serve hot.

