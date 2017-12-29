Pune chef attempts world record, bakes 4,600 1-inch pizzas in 1 hour

These one-inch pizzas will be available to public at the cafe from January at a nominal cost of Re 1. (Representational/Thinkstock images) These one-inch pizzas will be available to public at the cafe from January at a nominal cost of Re 1. (Representational/Thinkstock images)

Chef Sarvesh Jadhav of Austin 40 Cafehouse on Bhandarkar Road, Pune, attempted an unusual record by baking the largest number of one-inch pizzas within five hours. The chef baked over 4,600 pizzas on Tuesday in the presence of officials from the Limca Book of World Records.

Since chefs who attempted world records considered only the longest and largest pizzas, Jadhav said he came up with the idea of making the smaller ones count. With a team of 20 to 25 chefs, the pizzas were distributed to the children of an orphanage in Pune, he said. “We are confident of clinching the record. With smaller pizzas, anyone and everyone can taste the pizzas across all socio-economic strata,” said Jadhav.

These one-inch pizzas will be available to public at the cafe from January at a nominal cost of Re 1.

Chef Sarvesh Jadhav baked over 4,600 pizzas on Tuesday in the presence of officials from the Limca Book of World Records.

