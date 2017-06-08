This poop-themed restaurant makes ‘shitty’ look cool!

Poop-shaped food? Oops! (Source: Poop Cafe/Facebook) Poop-shaped food? Oops! (Source: Poop Cafe/Facebook)

The mere mention of poop is “obnoxious” and “dirty”, isn’t it? Most people would balk at the word itself, but not this restaurateur from Canada. Lien Nguyen clearly thinks it’s a great idea to turn it into the essence of her eatery. Yes, you heard us right, this poop-themed restaurant, known as Poop Café Dessert Bar, has food items that are prepared in the shape of poop.

Cuisines ranging from Thai, Japanese, Korean have become a sensation at the eating house. What’s surprising is that almost all the dishes on its menu are presented in a toilet pot-styled bowl. Lien Nguyen’s concept of serving stool to her customers has managed to successfully create the next big stink in the city!

Narrating her story to the Toronto Star, Nguyen said, “I’m trying to make poop cute!” She also added that she first came across the idea when she was visiting her mom in Taiwan a few years ago.

“We checked out a toilet-themed restaurant called Modern Toilet and I just loved it. It’s funny to put food and poop together; it’s a great comparison. It stayed in my mind for a long time. As soon as I finished school, I said, ‘OK, I’m going to bring the restaurant to Toronto.’” the culinary management graduate said.

Funnily enough, the customers are having a blast sitting on fake toilets and eating their dishes out of urinal-shaped vessels.

Isn’t it adorably shitty?

