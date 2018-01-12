Sweeten your Pongal celebrations with servings of delicious Sakkarai Pongal

Have you tried this deliciously sweet Sakkarai Pongal yet? Have you tried this deliciously sweet Sakkarai Pongal yet?

Since India is a largely agriculture-dependent state, regions all over the country ring in the harvest seasons with celebrations and festivities. While North India makes merry during Lohri, the state of Tamil Nadu celebrates Pongal. A four-day-long festival, Pongal is all about thanking nature for its bountiful produce. From singing songs about the lush green landscapes to praying to god and decorating cows, the festival is a traditional delight.

Pongal brings together families and friends at the dinner table. If home-cooked food trumps all the culinary delights for you, then try your hand at this delicious ‘Sakkarai Pongal’ recipe, which is a sweet delight made out of jaggery, rice and dal by Kamlesh Rawat, Executive Chef, Radisson, Mumbai, Goregaon.

Sakkarai Pongal

Preparation time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup – Rice

¼ cup – Yellow moong dal

4 cup – Milk

1 cup – Jaggery

3 tsp – Cashew nuts

3 tsp – Raisin

5 – Cardamom

¼ cup – Ghee

½ cup – Coconut

Method

* Soak the rice for two hours and cook with roasted yellow moong dal with ghee for 25 minutes.

* Mash it properly and cook over low flame. Add the Jaggery, cook for 10 minutes and mix well.

* Take another pan and add ghee, cashew nuts, raisins and cardamom to it.

* Stir until the mix turns golden and then add the rice to the preparation.

* Take it off the heat and serve hot.

