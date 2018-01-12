Sweeten your Pongal celebrations with servings of delicious Sakkarai Pongal

Since India is a largely agriculture-dependent state, regions all over the country ring in the harvest seasons with celebrations and festivities. While North India makes merry during Lohri, the state of Tamil Nadu celebrates Pongal. A four-day-long festival, Pongal is all about thanking nature for its bountiful produce. From singing songs about the lush green landscapes to praying to god and decorating cows, the festival is a traditional delight.
Pongal brings together families and friends at the dinner table. If home-cooked food trumps all the culinary delights for you, then try your hand at this delicious ‘Sakkarai Pongal’ recipe, which is a sweet delight made out of jaggery, rice and dal by Kamlesh Rawat, Executive Chef, Radisson, Mumbai, Goregaon.
Sakkarai Pongal
Preparation time: 40 minutes
Ingredients
1 cup – Rice
¼ cup – Yellow moong dal
4 cup – Milk
1 cup – Jaggery
3 tsp – Cashew nuts
3 tsp – Raisin
5 – Cardamom
¼ cup – Ghee
½ cup – Coconut
Method
* Soak the rice for two hours and cook with roasted yellow moong dal with ghee for 25 minutes.
* Mash it properly and cook over low flame. Add the Jaggery, cook for 10 minutes and mix well.
* Take another pan and add ghee, cashew nuts, raisins and cardamom to it.
* Stir until the mix turns golden and then add the rice to the preparation.
* Take it off the heat and serve hot.
Don’t forget to let us know how it turned out for you.
