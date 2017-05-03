After pineapple on pizza, pickle juice soda is the latest food trend to spark a debate

Pickle juice soda is the latest fad on Internet! (Source: Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop/Facebook) Pickle juice soda is the latest fad on Internet! (Source: Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop/Facebook)

Who can forget the heated pineapple-pizza debate of 2017 with the hashtag #PineappleOnPizza trending on Twitter? The President of Iceland Guðni Th Jóhannesson added fuel to the fire when he said he would ban it if he could. And, multi-Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay’s clear no to the topping created chaos on Twitter.

Well, a somewhat similar war is spewing and it’s the latest food trend to divide foodies.

Pickle juice soda is the latest fad on the Internet, and while some are complimenting the new recipe, many haven’t really taken to it. Adding flavour to main course meals as an add-on, pickles come in different types and flavours. In India, grandmothers spell magic with different home made pickles. The best thing about it is that anything can be pickled — from mangoes to onions, lady finger, tomatoes, lemons and even, eggs! To add to the variety, pickle juice soda seems to be the next big thing.

A candy shop in Downtown Miamisburg that specialises in making old fashioned glass sodas has come up with the idea. In a post, their official Facebook handle read: “If you’re the kind of pickle lover who relishes all things pickled, this is gonna be a really big dill. Pickle Juice Soda Pop is here!”

But, people went on to call it “gross” and criticised the chain that is located throughout Pennsylvania and Ohio. Here are some reactions:

But, not everyone was against it. A few people gave the green signal to it too.

Would you like to give it a shot?

