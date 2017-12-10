Families in Food: Beyond Batatas

Old is gold: Jitendra Panshikar at an outlet of the iconic snack house in Mumbai (Source: Express photo by Jonak Rathod) Old is gold: Jitendra Panshikar at an outlet of the iconic snack house in Mumbai (Source: Express photo by Jonak Rathod)

Down the road from Keshav Naik Chawl, home to the oldest Ganapati pandal, and a few minutes’ walk from Shantaram Chawl, where Mahatma Gandhi used to hold public meetings, can be found Mumbai’s iconic 97-year-old eatery, Panshikar. Considered one of the few remaining flag bearers of Maharashtrian cuisine, Panshikar is known for its breakfast and snacks, especially their fasting or farali items which continue to be at the core of their rich tapestry of culinary history.

The menu at Panshikar extends well beyond batata vada and bhajiyas to include dishes that few outside of Maharashtra are familiar with — kothimbir wadi, made using gram flour and coriander; alu wadi, a sweet and spicy steamed snack; and, thalipeeth, a savoury pancake made from mixed grains. “Unlike other communities, neither have the Marathis marketed their cuisine well nor have we diluted the flavours by adding cheese to dishes. That’s why, eating Marathi food isn’t considered cool, and, batata wada, misal, sabudana khichdi and pohe remain the only popular Maharashtrian snacks. But at Panshikar, you will get a taste of the variety in our cuisine,” says Jitendra Panshikar, the third-generation owner of the brand, which has branches in the suburbs of BKC, Vile Parle and Goregaon, besides a two-storey restaurant in Girgaum.

However, their current fare is a drastic evolution of the sparse menu available when it was first opened in 1921 in Kamat Chawl. Started by Jitendra’s grandfather Balchandra Panshikar, it only sold three items initially: masala milk, farali misal and piyush. “At 20, my grandfather ran away from his village called Panshi, located on the Konkan coast. Soon, he started to work in a sweet shop in Girgaum. Eventually, he started Panshikar in a 200-sq-ft space,”

says Jitendra.

Balchandra Panshikar’s business instantly flourished. The spicy milk-based piyush was a popular cooler and the masala milk was an alternative to tea for many. But it was their farali misal, made using sabudana, potato crisps and peanuts in a mild gravy, that became their best selling item — it continues to be their trademark dish.

Jitendra, who relies heavily on his kitchen staff, most of whom have worked with him for over 25 years, says, “Other old restaurants will boast of celebrity clientele but our biggest patrons have been the regular people who have continued to be our patrons even after all these years.”

