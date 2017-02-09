Palate Fest Reimagined: 3rd edition to kick off from Feb 10

The festival will cater to the varied interests of the visitors. (Source: Palate Fest/Twitter) The festival will cater to the varied interests of the visitors. (Source: Palate Fest/Twitter)

With an irresistible combination of India’s finest restaurants, chefs, entertainers and musicians, the third edition of the Palate Fest Reimagined is all set to kick off from February 10.

The three day food festival this year will see “tons of culinary experience” and “a medley of tastings” executed delectably through a series of events and celebrations at the Nehru Park here.

While visitors can gorge on some of the best foods from across the country at over 100 stalls by the leading names in

the culinary space like Kofuku, Veeba, Olives of Spain, they can take something back home from the Market Square, which will showcase products from brands like Juice Up, Epigamia, The Food Farm Company, Nutty Gritties among others.

“The success of last editions, amazing feedback of the participating restaurants, visitors and media encourage us to

come up with a fresh spin to each and every edition of Palate. The festival makes a great day out for families with tons of culinary experiences to explore, live performances, events and promotions,” Ruchi Sibal, Co-founder and Director of Palate Fest, said.

For those looking to try their hand at cooking, live cooking sessions will be held by chefs like Sabyasachi Gorai, Vaibhav Mahajan, Rakhee Vaswani and Pankaj Bhadoria.

Catering to the varied interests of the visitors, particularly children, the festival this year will host additional elements like treasure hunt, a bigger market zone, two stages for live entertainment, art installations and kids

zone among others.

Renowned bands and music artistes like Zehen Band, Spaced Cadets – Resident DJ, Tarkash, Chetan and Harry, Ashutosh Sarda Duo, Bhor The Band among others will keep the visitors entertained at the two live outdoor stages that have been created for the festival.

Another addition to the Palate festival is the Imagine Fest that will begin on February 11 and will run parallel to

the main festival.

A wide range of talks, forums and discussions from world leaders from different walks of like including literature,

fashion, and art will be organised as part of the ancillary event.

“This year we are introducing Imagine Fest along with the Palate Fest to keep our promise of adding a new element every year. With this we want to create an event which caters to every member of the family,” Aditi Kapoor, Co-founder and Director, Palate Fest, said.

Sessions like ‘Women Voices in South Asian Writing’, ‘Evolution and future of designer menswear in India’ and a

special session by cricketer Virender Sehwag will be among the discussions hosted during the Imagine Fest.