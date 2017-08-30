Onam 2017: Savour delicious Onam sadhyas at these restaurants in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru

Restaurants across the country are offering the traditional festive meal on Onam this year. Restaurants across the country are offering the traditional festive meal on Onam this year.

The most famous annual festival in the state of Kerala, Onam is celebrated to welcome and honour the beloved demon king Mahabali’s visit, as well as to mark the summer harvest. Observed during the month of Chingam, the first month of the Malayalam solar calendar, Kollavarsham, it spans over 10 days. From boat races to tiger dances and martial arts, a lot of fun festivities are a part of the the New Year day for Malayali Hindus. (Read: Onam 2017: Date, history, significance and celebrations of the Kerala harvest festival)

Many even head back home to Kerala during Onam to celebrate and spend time with their family, and most of all savour the elaborate Onam sadhya, a nine-course meal comprising 11-12 dishes. Of course, nothing beats the traditional fare cooked at home, served on plantain leaves, surrounded by your loved ones smacking and licking your fingers as you dig in, but if you can’t head home to Kerala then the next best thing would be to make your way to the many restaurants serving the sadhya in your city, and that’s where we’ve come to the rescue. Here are some of the best places across the metro cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai where you can get an Onam sadhya with the same traditional flavour as you would get at home.

NEW DELHI

Relish Onam sadhya at Sana-di-ge! Relish Onam sadhya at Sana-di-ge!

While the Malayalis and all Kerala food lovers are brimming with excitement, Sana-di-ge is fully prepared to the biggest festival of God’s own country with a flavourful Sadhya for all the foodies. The restaurant to offer an array of signature Kerala dishes served on banana leaves, with a wide selection of traditional accompaniments to give you a feel of Kerala. The king-size Sadhya offers dishes like Punar Puli, Balekai chips, Balekai Podiyam, Vendakka Pachadi, Pulissery with authentic desserts such as Ada Pradhanam, along with the traditional red rice from Kerala.

Where: Sana-di-ge , 22/48, Commercial Centre, Malcha Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

When: September 4, 1pm to 3:30pm

Phone: 011-40507777

Cost: Rs 2,200 plus taxes for two

The Onam celebrations are incomplete without the traditional lunch or the elaborate Onam sadhya. Mahabelly is hosting a traditional Onam Sadhya over six sessions.

Where: Mahabelly, South Delhi

When: September 4-6; 12noon to 3:30pm and 7pm to 10.45pm

Phone: +91-9911462757,9999760895

Cost: Rs 1,200 plus taxes

MUMBAI

Do not miss out on their delicious Onam sadhya. (Source: File Photo) Do not miss out on their delicious Onam sadhya. (Source: File Photo)

Enjoy Kerala sadhya with unlimited food as below, cooked in the traditional method, served in banana leaves at the KKP Restaurant. Enjoy the feast!

Where: The KKP Restaurant, R Mall, 2nd Floor, Dokali Road, Dokali Pada, Thane West, Maharashtra

When: September 3-4; 12noon to 8pm

Phone: +91-9930266072

Cost: Rs 539 onwards

Celebrate Onam at Sharan Mumbai Centre with a celebration of healthy living. Watch a 20-minute film and get set to be surprised to taste a feast that is made without a drop of oil, sugar, butter, ghee and preservatives!

Where: Sharan Mumbai Centre

When: September 3; 7pm to 9pm

Phone: +91-9769117747

Cost: Rs 800 onwards

KOLKATA

Enjoy a delightful meal this Onam. (Source: File Photo) Enjoy a delightful meal this Onam. (Source: File Photo)

Celebrate Onam at the Kolkata Kairali Samaj and give your celebrations a traditional touch.

Where: Kolkata Kairali Samaj, P-58A, CIT Rd, Scheme VI-M, Kankurgachi, Kolkata, West Bengal 700054

When: September 3

Phone: 033-24249225

Cost: Rs 500 onwards

Head to the Ammini Restaurant to get a south Indian flavour this Onam.

Where: Ammini Restaurant, 22/1C, Monohar Pukur Road, Kalighat, Kolkata, West Bengal 700029

When: 11.30am to 10.30pm

Phone: +91-8274929610

Cost: Rs 600 plus taxes

CHENNAI

Visit Ente Keralam to gorge on Onam sadhya. Visit Ente Keralam to gorge on Onam sadhya.

Ente Keralam is celebrating Onam by offering a traditional Sadhya from August 25 to September 5 at its outlet in Anna Nagar, Wallace Garden and Poes Garden in Chennai.

Where: Ente Keralam, Anna Nagar, Wallace Garden and Poes Garden, Chennai

When: Till September 5

Phone: +91-7604915092

Cost: Rs 800 plus taxes

The South Indian restaurant Madras at The Raintree Anna Salai will be celebrating Onam with Kerala’s Nostalgic gourmet and Special Sadhya. During Onam Sadya the restaurant will be serving traditional delicacies such as Kalan, Avial, Olan, Varuthupperi, Palada Pradhaman, Paripuu Payasam and many more.

Where: Madras The Raintree Anna Salai

When: September 1-10; 12.30pm to 3.30pm and 7pm to 11pm

Phone:

Cost: Rs 1,250 plus taxes

BENGALURU

The main dish is boiled rice and is served along with papadum, banana and buttermilk. The main dish is boiled rice and is served along with papadum, banana and buttermilk.

Ente Keralam is all set to celebrate the biggest festival of the state of Kerala – Onam by offering the traditional sadhya at its restaurants in Clarkes road and Ulsoor road. The festival is spearheaded by warm, talented, multi-faceted chef cum priest, Unnikrishnan Namboodiri and his team.

Where: Ente Keralam, Clarkes Road and Ulsoor Road, Bangalore

When: Till September 5

Phone: +91-9343310498, 7846830749

Cost: Rs 900 plus taxes

Experience the real taste of Kerala at Kumarakom this Thiru Onam Sadhya!

Where: Kumarakom, South Bangalore

When: Till September 9; 11am to 3.45pm

Phone: +91-9243738111

Cost: Rs 377 onwards

So, where are you planning to go?

