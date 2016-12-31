On The Menu: Controversies, tragedy and demonetisation

Culinary Controversies

Following on the heels of 2015’s beef ban debate, 2016 had its own share of scandals. A fine-dining restaurant in Kolkata came under heavy fire for not allowing the driver of a patron to dine on its premises; apparently everyone forgot the sign that says “Right of Admission Reserved” on the front. On the other end of the country, in Mumbai, a Christian group in the city filed a complaint against a popular dining venue in Goregaon, citing their “blasphemous and offensive interior decor”, which includes illustrations of Moses holding a computer tablet and

St Anthony sporting glasses. There’s no pleasing some people.

Swiss Tragedy

The world’s best chef, according to French Foreign Ministry’s La Liste, Benoît Violier committed suicide on January 31. Chef-owner of the three Michelin-starred Restaurant de l’Hôtel de Ville in Switzerland, Violier did not leave a note behind but was allegedly the victim of a million-dollar wine scam, according to later reports. The culinary world reacted with shock, even as the late Violier’s establishment retained its three stars, which are considered the highest accolade in the restaurant business, this year.

Where’s My Money?

In the nationwide scramble that followed the introduction of demonetisation on November 8, one major casualty was the restaurant employee. Even as people were reluctant to spend cash earned after long waits in queues and resorted to eating out less or paying only by cards, the tips earned by waiters and their colleagues dipped heavily in restaurants across the country. While most places have a service charge, which in theory at least, is disbursed among the staff, employees also depend on the largesse of patrons and their tips in cash to supplement their income.