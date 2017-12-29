Celebrate New Year’s Eve at these Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata restaurants

So where are you heading to, this New Year’ Eve? So where are you heading to, this New Year’ Eve?

Although 2017 is at the cusp of its end, the festivities have only begun. And no holidays and celebrations are ever officially complete without grand family reunions and get-together over lavish, delicious spreads of dishes and the clinking sound of glasses of wine. Yes, we understand the importance of food and wine in every celebration and so, have curated a list of restaurants in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru for you to choose from, so you could just be laid-back and enjoy the holiday with your loved ones while indulging your taste-buds in some lip-smacking dishes.

DELHI

Head to Trend Bar and Kitchen for ringing in the new year in style. Go fancy and flashy with your friends, family members and relatives as you make merry at their Ball Drop party, inspired by the epic Times Square Ball Drop in New York.

Where: Trend Bar and Kitchen, Lift C 1 Ground Floor, Ansal Plaza, Khel Gaon Marg, Andrews ganj, New Delhi

When: 9pm onwards, December 31

Cost: Not available

Phone: 9560091429

Enjoy beautiful live music by renowned percussionist Taalbaaz while you indulge your taste-buds in lip-smacking delicacies and refreshing drinks at the unlimited buffet spread at Kopper Kadai.

Where: Kopper Kadai, J2/6B, 1st & 2nd Floor, B.K. Dutta Market, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

When: 9pm onwards, December 31

Cost: Not available

Phone: 9654593593

Treat yourself and your loved ones to a lavish brunch spread on December 31 at Arriba-Mexican Grill & Tequileria while indulging in the season’s freshest dishes with tequila infused Mexican cuisine. Their Porched egg and Chicken Tostadas and Mexican Layered Omletes is a must-try.

Where: Arriba-Mexican Grill & Tequileria, Asiad Village Complex, Next to Siri Fort Auditorium

When: 12:30pm to 4pm, December 31

Cost: Rs 3,000 for two

Phone: 9871590222

Head to Royal China if you are in the mood for some authentic Chinese and don’t want to be disappointed. Specializing in traditional Cantonese Cuisines, one could relish crispy aromatic duck with pancakes, prawn chung fun, seaweed, black bean chicken just to name a few by the chef, followed by desserts like apple/banana in toffee syrup, deep fried crispy buns with cream custard filling, etc. Need we say more?

Where: Royal China, Nehru Place Eros Corporate Towers, 16th Floor, Nehru Place, New Delhi

When: December 31

Cost: Rs 2,000 per person with soft beverages, Rs 2,500 with unlimited wine and beer

Phone: 011-26291631

MUMBAI

Head to Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel for a poolside party replete with live counters, lavish buffets with culinary delights ranging from tandoors, woks.

Where: Poolside – Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel, Powai, Mumbai

When: 8pm onwards, December 31

Cost: Rs 7,500 per person (all inclusive)

Phone: 022-66927777

Kobe Sizzlers is the place to be at in 2018 if you are all about treating your taste buds to nothing less than heaven in the form of a sizzler menu in which Chicken Shashlik, Paneer Shashlik and Steak Satellite are the main highlights.

Where: Kobe Sizzlers, Fernandes Villa, Shop No-195, Hill Road, Next To St. Andrews Church, Bandra West

When: 12pm to 12am, January 1-15

Cost: Rs 1,000 for two

Phone: 022-26555656

The Bar Stock Exchange offers specially curated dishes to celebrate New Year’s with a dish that’s an ode to Amitabh Bachchan to serving Johnny Depp special dishes to be washed down by Ranbir special Jagerbomb to George Clooney Tequila. So what are you waiting for?!

Where: All outlets of Bar Stock Exchange

When: 8:30pm onwards, December 31

Cost: Couple entry passes of Rs 4,000

Phone: 022-33956210

Copper Chimney‘s celebratory buffet spread and special menu is just what you should be eyeing for this New Year’s. People can choose from a wide variety of dishes from the menu which include Tandoor Grills like Kesari Malai Paneer Tikka (Rs 425) or the Raan-e-kukkad (Rs 515) which is made with a stuffing of chilli, cheese and fresh herbs inside the Grilled Chicken Leg. Seafood lovers can either opt for the Tandoori Pomfret or Jhinga Nissha, where prawns are marinated in exotic spices and grilled to perfection priced at 1200 each. Don’t worry, there is a variety of biryani dishes to choose from as well.

Where: Copper Chimney, Kalaghoda – Ground Floor, Rampart row, 30, K Dubhash Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai

When: 12pm to 4pm (lunch), 7pm to 12am , till January 1, 2018

Cost: Festive buffet in Worli – Rs 895, plus taxes and Kala Ghoda – Rs 795, plus taxes

Phone: 022-22022444

BENGALURU

Head to Goldfinch hotel for their Hawaiian themed party and drink till you drop with unlimited drinks on offer along with lip-smacking food.

Where: Silver Bills, Goldfinch Hotel, Off Race-course road, Seshadripuram, Bengaluru

When: December 31

Cost: Rs 4,999 all inclusive, for couple; Rs 3,499 all inclusive, for stag

Phone: 8041291300

Gorge on delicious platters of unlimited vegetarian and non-vegetarian starters along with cocktails and mocktails from a wide variety at Hard Rock Cafe at their Papparazi themed New Year party.

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Bengaluru

When: 8:30pm onwards, December 31

Cost: Rs 500 entry with Rs 1500 cover

Relish an authentic fare of Pan Asian delicacies like Vietnamese Spring roll and Prawns in hot sauce and perfectly cooked main course like Chicken Massaman Curry & Prawns in Laksa sauce along with a night brunch with unlimited spirits, wines, cocktails and mocktails at Shiro this New Year’s Eve.

Where: Shiro, Bengaluru

When: 9pm onwards, December 31

Cost: Rs 4,500 for Regular and Rs 5,000 for VIP entry for single ladies; Rs 9,000 fo regular and Rs 10,000 for VIP entry for couples

KOLKATA

Head to The Park for a New Year’s Eve night full of dancing, drinking and indulging in kebabs, veg and non-veg biryani and Indian buffet as the DJ churns out groovy Bollywood tracks.

Where: Galaxy Hall, The Park, 17 Park Street, Kolkata

When: December 31

Cost: Not available

Phone: 033-22499000

JW Marriott‘s live kitchens will have ‘Slow Braised Pork Belly with Charred Pokchoy, Jus, Apple and Mustard Jelly, Pear Relish’,‘Mongolian Fish Curry’,and ‘Lamb, Chicken, Chickpeas and Carrot Tagine’ for New Year’s Eve dinner. Head for the scrumptious indulgence along with family and friends.

Where: JW Marriott, 4A, J.B.S Haldane Avenue, Kolkata

When: December 31

Cost: Rs 4,449, plus taxes

Phone: 033-66330000

