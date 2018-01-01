New Year hangover? From a salt bath to pickle juice, try these cures

To avoid a brutal day after all the partying, use these hangover cures. (Source: Thinkstock Images) To avoid a brutal day after all the partying, use these hangover cures. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

New Year’s Eve is all about drowning in champagne bubbles, confetti and fun! Amidst the party spirit, it is easy to forget to keep a tab on the number of glasses you down but the day after can prove to be a nightmare. Yes, you can actually wake up to a second heartbeat in your head and feel the pulse beating in your eyeball- thanks to your hangover.

To help you avoid a brutal day after all the partying, we did some homework for you. Here’s a list of tips and tricks that can help you get over your hangover quickly (though we make no promises on the taste).

Pickle Juice

It is the fastest way to cure a hangover in Poland. Yes, we are talking about the juice you preserve your pickles in! The sour and spicy mix is likely to burn your throat but is a quick fixer for a headache.

Turmeric Latte

Turmeric is not just a passing superfood trend but a latte made out of this amazing spice and hot milk can help fight the vitamin draining effects of alcohol. Go with the golden spice before a night out and the drinks might just not hit you so hard.

Soak away your toxins

A bath made with Epsom salt is the place to go when you are too hungover. It is not only relaxing but also rich in magnesium and can speed up the detoxification process.

Spice is the way to go

A lot of spice is good to chase away a hangover. Make sure to keep it hot for better effects.

The fail-safe caffeine

Coffee is the fall-back remedy for the nasty mornings. From the aromatic smell to the rich flavour, coffee beans can make the headaches more bearable.

Fatty foods

Eating fatty foods before the drinks slows down the alcohol absorption in the system and can prevent stomach irritation. The carbs help with the sugar levels and prevent nausea.

Stay hydrated

Alcohol makes you dehydrated so it’s important that while drinking you don’t completely forget about that pitcher of water. When you get home, make sure you drink lots of water or coconut water and the first thing you do before opening your eyes to a dreary headache.

Bloody Mary soup

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai, of Delhi’s Lavaash by Saby, suggests a Bloody Mary Soup to cure a hangover. It’s easy to make and has ingredients — tomatoes, green chilli, balsamic vinegar and lime juice — that you’ll have no problems finding in your fridge.

