India’s #1 restaurant Indian Accent opens in London

Indian Accent opened its doors in London on December 14. (Source: Indian Accent/Facebook) Indian Accent opened its doors in London on December 14. (Source: Indian Accent/Facebook)

Award-winning restaurant Indian Accent run by Chef Manish Mehrotra opens its doors in London today (December 14) after two successful outposts in New Delhi and New York. The restaurant is set to keep the spotlight on Indian tradition in its new outfit. Mehrotra, who is known to reinterpret nostalgic Indian dishes with openness towards global techniques and influences, will present dishes such as soy keema, quail egg and lime leaf butter pao, kashmiri morels, walnut powder, and parmesan papad.

“We are delighted to bring Indian Accent to London. After a successful run of our other restaurant Chor Bizarre for 20 years at the same location, we hope London embraces Indian Accent with the same warmth,” said restaurateur Rohit Khattar, chairman, Old World Hospitality (the company that owns the Indian Accent brand), said in a statement.

Rarely seen Indian foods such as makhan malai, a medieval dish made of aerated milk infused with saffron; and playful presentations such as the ghee roast lamb with roomali roti pancakes, are set to be the highlight of the London restaurant.

An interesting wine list has also been crafted for the new restaurant. The cocktail selection comprises hits from New York with exciting additions like the Albemarle Chai Punch — a house-made milk punch featuring Batavia Arrack, Earl Grey and Virgin Amaro.

The New Delhi branch of the restaurant has been the only one from India on the World’s 50 Best list for the past three years, and was also awarded the San Pellegrino Best Restaurant in India on Asia’s 50 Best List for each of those years. In 2017, TripAdvisor rated Indian Accent No. 1 in India (an honour it has held for the past four years), No. 2 in Asia and it has held the 19th position in the world. Its New York location is also among the best new restaurants of 2016, and is currently touted as one of the Top 5 restaurants in the city.

Indian Accent shall open for lunch, Mondays to Saturdays, and daily for dinner. At dinner, a nine-course Chef’s Tasting Menu is offered, along with three-course and four-course prix-fixe menu options that include accompaniments. Lunch shall feature a two-course and three-course menu with accompaniments, a six-course tasting menu and à la carte menu.

Set across two floors, the restaurant will bring to the English capital, an aura of Indian architecture. A combination of brass, marble and combed pearl-lustred walls create a contemporary backdrop complete with rich crushed emerald green velvet upholstery. A striking spiral staircase leads to the intimate lower ground floor restaurant and a private dining option for 12–25 people is also available.

Where: 16 Albemarle Street, London W1S 4HW; Nearest Tube: Green Park

Timings: Dinner: 5.30pm – 10:30pm, Monday – Saturday; till 10pm, Sunday; Lunch: 12 noon – 2:30 pm, Monday – Sunday

Cost: £80 (around Rs 7,000)

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd