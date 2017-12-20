New Delhi’s Indian Accent grabs the #1 spot among top 10 Indian restaurants again

Indian Accent – curated by Chef Manish Mehrotra – is the number one restaurant yet again! (Source: Indian Accent/Facebook) Indian Accent – curated by Chef Manish Mehrotra – is the number one restaurant yet again! (Source: Indian Accent/Facebook)

Who doesn’t love a hearty, well-prepared meal? The answer is, we all do but compared to the past, the level of proficiency, experimentation and also, the quality of food has gone up considerably. Modern plating and complex flavours are at the heart of most fancy restaurants and there’s a lot going behind the scene. So in order to acknowledge the good work and of course, the good food, Condé Nast Traveller has rolled out a new list of the top 10 restaurants in India.

Picking distinguished food outlets from New Delhi, Mumbai and Goa, it has enlisted Indian Accent as the number one restaurant. Curated by world famous chef Manish Mehrotra, it is known for showcasing innovative cuisines by complementing Indian flavours with global ingredients and techniques.

The Bombay Canteen, Wasabi and The Table are some other restaurants from Mumbai on the list and Goa’s Bomras and Gunpowder have secured the fifth and tenth position respectively. Take a look at the top 10 restaurant list here.

#1: Indian Accent, New Delhi

#2: The Bombay Canteen, Mumbai

#3: The Table, Mumbai

#4: Bomras, Goa

#5: Bukhara, ITC Maurya New Delhi

#6: Wasabi by Morimoto, The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai

#7: Masque, Mumbai

#8: Artusi Ristorante e Bar, New Delhi

#9: The Spice Route, The Imperial New Delhi

#10: Gunpowder, Goa

