A Swiss chocolate giant claims to have invented a new chocolate type: ‘ruby’, adding to the already existing — milk, dark and white — list. Barry Callebaut claims to have used ruby cocoa bean to create the chocolate, which has berry-fruitiness and luscious smoothness. However, it is yet to be confirmed whether the claims are a marketing gimmick to promote a new flavour or an actual breakthrough in the chocolate world.

Named after its characteristic hue, the ruby chocolate (if the claims are true) will be the fourth type of chocolate invented after the white chocolate, which was invented in 1930s. According to the company, no additional flavouring or colouring is added in this sweet and both the taste and colour come from the main source – the cocoa bean.

While the claims are yet to be confirmed, the product has been developed by the two largest manufacturers of cocoa and chocolate and could be a reality. This information has left the chocolate industry as well as chocoholics curious and everyone seems to be waiting eagerly to get their hands on this mystery chocolate.

According to the company’s response to a Twitter user, the chocolate will take a while to reach its consumers and could take a couple of months before hitting the shelves. I guess we all have to wait before finally getting to know the reality of this new chocolate or chocolate type.

