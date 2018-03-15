Navratri Special: Rustle up these delicious and nutritious Navratri recipes in no time

Whip up these delicious recipes for your Navratri celebrations. (Designed By: Rajan Sharma) Whip up these delicious recipes for your Navratri celebrations. (Designed By: Rajan Sharma)

Hindu devotees observe Navratri for nine days and pay their respect to different forms of Durga on each day. The festival has a deep religious significance and most devotees fast throughout these nine days, consuming only Vrat food. To help you whip up delicious and nutritious food, we have compiled a list of recipes that will guide you through the religious celebrations.

Sabudana Thalipeeth By Chef Pradeep Kumar Ahirwar, The Ashok Hotel

Ingredients

100g – Sabudana

50g – Peanut powder

10g – Sendha namak

20g – Ghee

50g – Potatoes

Methods

* Soak the sabudana in enough water in a deep bowl overnight and drain well.

* Grate peeled and raw potato and mix all ingredients in a bowl and make a rough dough.

* Divide into equal portions.

* Flatten these like chapatti and cook in a non-stick pan well greased with ghee.

* Cook on slow fire, turn around very carefully and cook the other side.

* Serve hot with sweet curd.

Sabudana Thalipeeth is a tasty and nutritious delicacy. Sabudana Thalipeeth is a tasty and nutritious delicacy.

Apple Rabdi By Executive Chef Kamlesh Rawat

Ingredients

3 – Medium apples

1ltr – Milk

4tbsp – Sugar

1/4tsp – Green cardamom

8-10 – Almonds blanched and sliced

8-10 – Pistachios blanched and sliced

Method

* Pour milk in a broad vessel and bring it to a boil. Simmer until reduced to half of the original quantity.

* Add sugar and cook on low heat, stirring continuously. Peel and grate two apples.

* Add the grated apples to reduced milk and mix.

* Cook for three to four minutes. Add cardamom powder, almonds and pistachios.

* Pour into a serving dish. Thinly slice the remaining apple and arrange the slices all around the dish.

* Serve hot or cold.

Rustle up this recipe in no time. Rustle up this recipe in no time.

Chukandar Stuffed Sabudana Croquettes By Chef Pradeep Kumar Ahirwar

Ingredients

50g – Peanuts

10g – Sendha namak

5g – Green chillies

5g – Green coriander

Ghee for frying

10g -Beetroot

5g – Ginger

20g – Hung curd

Method

* Soak the sabudana in enough water in a deep bowl overnight and drain well.

* Grate boiled potatoes and mix in a bowl with all other ingredients.

* Make roundels of this and fill with a stuffing of curd, beetroot and ginger and make croquettes.

* Deep fry in ghee until golden colour.

* Serve hot.

Make your Navratri healthy with this delicacy. Make your Navratri healthy with this delicacy.

Apricot Halwa By Executive Chef Kamlesh Rawat

Ingredients

25g – Ghee

50g – Sugar

½tsp – Kesar threads

200g – Dry apricots

100ml – Rabri, (reduced, thickened milk)

50g – Mawa (milk, boiled and reduced to paste)

Method

* Soak dried apricots overnight in water and chop coarsely.

* Cook apricots with ghee till it oozes out from the sides.

* Add sugar to the cooked mixture.

* Finish the halwa with grated mawa.

* Fill two-thirds of a bowl with the halwa and top it off with rabdi.

* Gratinate the rabdi before serving.

* Garnish with saffron threads and serve hot.

Whip up the Apricot Halwa this Navratri. Whip up the Apricot Halwa this Navratri.

Ash Gourd Halwa By Raksha Kamat

Ingredients

4 cups – Ash gourd peeled, grated and de-seeded

1.5 cups – Sugar

3/4 cup – Desi ghee/clarified butter

15 – Raisins

15 – Cashew nuts, chopped

5 – Cardamom pods, peeled and crushed

Method

* Wash the ash gourd. De-seed, peel and grate the pulp.

* Take a deep bottomed pan, add the grated ash gourd and cook over low heat till water evaporates. Stir occasionally to avoid sticking to the bottom and burning. This process will take around 30 minutes. Remember to monitor continuously.

* While the ash gourd is getting cooked, heat a small tadka on another stove and add one teaspoon ghee to it. Add raisins and remove them after they get puffed up. Similarly, fry cashew nuts and keep aside.

* Check the other pan where the ash gourd is getting cooked. If the water has evaporated, add sugar and mix well. Cook until the mixture is dry.

* After the sugar and ash gourd mixture starts drying, add ghee and mix. Keep stirring till the ash gourd halwa leaves sides.

* Add fried dry fruits and cardamom powder and mix.

Try the delicious Ash Gourd Halwa. Try the delicious Ash Gourd Halwa.

Which one would you like to try out? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd