Navratri Special: 3 quirky recipes to feast on the festival

Relish these quirky recipes on Navratri! Relish these quirky recipes on Navratri!

The nine nights of Navratri are filled with devotion and reverence. A celebration of Shakti (power), the Hindu festival has a deep religious significance. This year, the festival begins on March 28 and concludes on April 5.

ALSO READ | Chaitra Navaratri 2017 Dates and Calendar: Importance and puja, shubh muhurat, time of the nine-day Navratri festival

Those observing the festival usually fast during Navratri, and on each day, devotees pay their respects to a different form of Goddess Durga. From flour to herbs, spices, vegetables and other ingredients, the vrat (fasting) food is specific to the festival. After the puja every morning, the diet of devotees consists of consuming fruits or liquids once a day. Later in the day, they have one meal prepared taking extra care of the specific ingredients.

Feast on the festival with these three quirky recipes by Vaibhav Bhargava, the executive sous chef at Sheraton, New Delhi.

MARINATED TOFU STEAK WITH BUCKWHEAT NOODLES

Recipe Time: 30 mins

Preparation Time: 45 mins

Marinated Tofu Steak with Buckwheat Noodles Marinated Tofu Steak with Buckwheat Noodles

Ingredients

200g — Marinated tofu

100g — Buckwheat noodles (raw)

50g — Broccoli

20ml — Soya sauce

20ml — Mirin

20ml — Water

10g — Ginger

10g — Radish

10g — Cherry tomato

30g — Peanut butter

50g — Honey

10g — Miso paste

10g — Butter

2 g — Pepper

10g — Tonkatsu sauce

2 — Edible flowers

Method

* Marinate the tofu with peanut sauce.

* To make the peanut sauce, in a pan add oil and add peanut butter, honey and miso. Mix well and keep aside.

* Marinate the tofu steak for 30 mins and keep in the refrigerator.

* Blanch the buckwheat noodles in the boiling water as per instructions.

* Make the sauce with soya, mirin, water, ginger and radish.

* Blanch the vegetables. Sauté them in butter and pepper and keep aside.

* Soak the buckwheat noodles in the sauce made above for 10 mins.

* Set the oven at 220 degrees F and cook the tofu steak for 15 mins.

* Arrange the tofu and soba as shown in the pic and arrange some butter tossed vegetables with it.

* Garnish with sesame seed and tonkatsu sauce and edible flower.

KIMCHI SOBA SALAD

Preparation Time: 15 mins

Cooking Time: 10 mins

Kimchi Soba Salad Kimchi Soba Salad

Ingredients

150g — Soba noodles

200g — Cabbage kimchi

10g — Kimchi juice

5g — Korean red chili pepper paste

5ml — Soy sauce

10ml — Honey

5g — Sugar

10ml — Rice wine or apple cider vinegar

5ml — Sesame oil

To garnish — Toasted sesame seeds (optional)



Method

* Bring a medium pot of water to a boil while preparing the kimchi sauce.

* Add all the ingredients — kimchi juice, red chili pepper paste, soy sauce, honey, sugar and rice wine — into a bowl and mix well. Thinly slice the kimchi and place it into the bowl with the sauce.

* Add the soba noodles to the pot of boiling water. Cook the soba noodles according to the package instructions (about 4 mins).

* Drain rinse in cold water to stop cooking. Rinse until the soba noodles become cold. Drain well.

* Divide soba noodles and top with kimchi sauce. Roll the soba noodles like a roll in cabbage. Garnish with sesame seeds (optional).

ZARU SOBA

Preparation Time: 5 mins

Cooking time: 5 mins

Zaru Soba Zaru Soba

Ingredients

90g — Soba noodles

50ml — Dipping sauce

50ml — Shiitake mushroom water

30g — Mirin or sugar

5g — Veg broth powder

Condiments

5g — Wasabi paste

5g — Kizami nori (seaweed)

5g — Shredded nori (seaweed)

10g — Daikon grated

Method

* Bring a pot of water to a rapid boil. Add the soba noodles to the boiling water. Cook for 3-4 mins. Remove from heat and drain. Rinse the soba noodles with cold water.

* Add ice cubes to help chill the soba noodles and continue running cold water over it to ensure they are cold.

* Drain and set aside to make the dipping sauce.

* To make the dipping sauce, combine the shiitake mushroom water or dashi, broth powder and mirin or sugar and mix thoroughly.

* To eat Zaru soba, mix a little of the wasabi and spring onion and daikon into the dipping sauce. Dunk soba noodles and seaweed into the sauce and slurp the soba noodles while savoring the delicate sweet and salty sauce flavors.



For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd