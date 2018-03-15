Navratri 2018: Try out this ‘Raw Banana Kofte’ recipe this festive season

Instead of the usual potato recipe, this year, try out something different. Instead of the usual potato recipe, this year, try out something different.

Fasting can be quite difficult, especially when it’s hot and humid. But for people across India observing Navratri, it can also be a great opportunity to detoxify the body. However, cooking during Navratri can be a hassle — from managing time and energy to cooking dishes with limited ingredients. If you are not sure about what to whip up in the kitchen, then don’t worry, we have got you covered.

This Navratri, move away from the regular potatoes and saboodana recipes and try out this special Raw Banana Kofte delicacy from Chor Bizarre, Bikaner House in New Delhi to win hearts.

Phaldhaari Kofte

Ingredients

2 cups – Raw Banana

2tsp – Ginger (finely chopped)

1tsp – Coriander leaves (finely chopped)

1/4tsp – Cumin seeds

1tsp – Green chilli (chopped)

1tbsp – Ghee

1/2 cup – Potato (boiled)

2tbsp – Barnyard Millets flour (Swang Ke Chawal Ka Atta)

Sendha namak to taste

Ghee for deep frying the koftas

Kofta Gravy:

4 cups – Bottle gourd (lauki)

1tbsp – Ghee

1/2tsp – Green cardamom

2tsp – Ginger (finely chopped)

1/2 cup – Curd

2tbsp – Cashew

2tbsp – Tomato puree

3tbsp – Cream

7 to 8 strands – Saffron

1tbsp – Dry melon seeds (charmagaz)

Sendha namak to taste

Method



* Wash and peel the raw banana. Grate and keep aside.

* In a pan, preheat desi ghee. Crackle cumin seeds and then sauté chopped ginger and green chilli.

* Now, add grated raw banana and sauté well till the mixture becomes dry. Adjust seasoning and transfer the contents to a bowl and allow it to cool.

* Mix the mixture into the mashed boiled potato and swang ke chawal ka atta for binding the mixture.

* Now divide the mixture into small equal balls to prepare kofta balls.

* Roll the balls to smooth the outer crust and deep fry till the balls are golden brown in colour. Keep aside.

For gravy:

* Cut bottle gourd into 1-inch dices. Deep fry till soft. Puree the fried lauki and make it into a paste.

* Puree cashew nut and melon seeds separately and keep aside.

* Add the strands of saffron in lukewarm water and keep it till it leaves colour.

* Now, heat ghee in a pan and sauté green cardamom. Add chopped ginger and green chilli, cook for a minute.

* Whisk the curd, bottle gourd puree, cashew nut and melon paste together.

* Add tomato puree to the pan and stir well. Add the curd mixture and keep stirring.

* Add water and simmer for another 20 mins. Add saffron water and adjust seasoning.

* Now, add the kofta balls in the gravy and finish with cream. Serve in a bowl garnished with cream and desi ghee on top.

