Navratri 2017 special: Indulge in Navratri vrat food, snacks, dinner across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

If you are fasting this Navratri, your menu need not be simple and bland. Try any of these restaurants across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru for special Vrat ka Khana.

Delhi

The Masala Trail

The Masala Trail brings to you the choicest of dishes to choose from, such that even when you are fasting for the lord. Handcrafted to suit your convenience, you can order yourself our tasteful Navaratra dishes like Fruit salad, Kachalu ki chaat, Paneer ke pakode, Dahi arbi ki subji, Makhane ka jhol, Samak pulao, Kootu ki poori, Palak/chukandar ka raita, Aloo/lauki ka halwa and Potato chips. You can walk in or order The special Navaratra delicacies crafted by Osama Jalali.

Where: The Masala Trail, B Block, First Floor, Ansal Plaza Mall, Khel Gaon Marg, New Delhi.

When: 21st-28th September’17; 9am-11pm

Cost : Rs. 265 plus taxes

Gastronomica

Gastronomica brings to you a collection of unique Navratra dishes, yet another attempt at fusing cultures together. Asian, European and Chinese- the unique items on the menu are bound to add immediate craving to your taste buds.

Some of the must-try items on the Navratra menu include Sumac rice risotto with artichoke asparagus and parmesan crisp, Buckwheat flour tacos filled with grilled raw banana and fresh fruit salsa. For desserts, try the Sago and coconut pudding served with seasonal fruits and have a Banana Toffee to keep the taste lingering in your buds for a long time after that.

Where: M-55, Second Floor, (Above Citibank ATM), M Block Market, Greater Kailash I, New Delhi

When: ​​21st-28th September’17

Cost : Rs. 1100 plus taxes

Piali- The Curry Bistro

Piali- The Curry Bistro brings to you a special thali for the special nine days to cherish your love for God. “It’s the time of the year when we are all restricted by our elders about the food we have outside. The special Navratra Thali takes care of this,” said Mr. Siddharth Aggarwal , co-owner of Piali. The Navratra Thali has been designed with Paneer Subji, Aalo Dry, Kuttu ki Poori, Sabudana Papad, Samak Rice, Pineapple Raita, Fruit Salad and a Sweet Dish.

Where: K 41, Level 1, Opposite PVR Plaza, Connaught Place, New Delhi

When: ​​21st-28th September’17

Cost: Rs. 445/- plus taxes

SMAAASH

On the auspicious days of Navratri, SMAAASH Mall of India, Noida & Cyberhub Gurgaon is offering specially crafted thali to embrace the joy of this festival. The thalis will be studded with delightful dishes like Sabudane ki Tikki, Aloo Jhol, Paneer Aloo, much more- to please all the devotees and food lovers.

Where: SMAAASH Mall of India Noida & Cyberhub Gurgaon

When: From 21st September, 2017- 29th September 2017

Cost: INR 257+ Tax

Café Delhi Heights

Café Delhi Heights brings to you a treat to please your taste buds. From the delicious “Phalahari Kheer (A tasty treat made with milk, samak rice and dry fruits) “Saboodana Khichdi” and “Kuttu ki roti” to the ever famous “Joyous One by One”, “Wonder Aloo Chaat”, “Courtesy by Cottage Cheese” and “Pina Raita (Pineapple Raita)”, we bring to you a platter of appetising Vrat food this Navratra.

Where: Cafe Delhi Heights

Shop No. SF 12 – 13, Pacific Mall Tagore Garden, New Delhi 110018

Delhi – Sangam Courtyard, Hotel Diplomat Chanakyapuri, Aerocity, DLF Place Saket, DLF Promenade, Janpath, Pacific Mall

Gurgaon – Crosspoint Mall, Cyber Hub, Ambience Mall

Noida – Mall of India

When: 11 am to Midnight

Cost: Rs. 425 plus taxes

Olive Bistro

Savour specially crafted vegetarian specials to feast on when you fast during the nine days of Navratra at Olive Bistro. Choose from a variety of vegetarian options like Sago Pilaf Arancini Ball or Potato Roesti topped with Spinach Ragout as appetizers and Sweet Potato, Kale and Hearty Quinoa as salad. In the main course choose from Herbed Crusted Cottage Cheese, Green Asparagus and Broad Bean, Bocconcini Cheese & Cherry Tomato Pizza and Buckwheat Crepes. The desserts section offers Lavender Infused Chocolate Layered Cake with seasonal fruit and Sweet Potato, Samak Rice and Orange Brulee to satiate your taste buds.

Where: Olive Bistro, Cyber Hub, Shop No 101, DLF Cyber City, Phase 2, Gurgaon 122002

When: All day dining, 12 pm – 12 am

Cost: 4 course Prix Fixe Menu at Rs 1295 ++

Bengaluru

HappyHealthyMe

Celebrate Navratri with at HappyHealthyMe! They will be serving delicious thali everyday from 12:30 to 3:30 pm, made with the best organic ingredients to nourish your mind, body and soul! The menu includes Amaranth puri, Yam masala, Barnyard millet khichidi, Raw banana sabji, Potato cutlet, Fruit chaat, Pumpkin halwa and Sweet lassi.

Where: Happy Healthy Me Organics 660, 12th Main, 1st Cross, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560038

When: 12:30 to 3:30 pm

NH8

NH8 serves Rajasthani thali for this Navratra season. Have the choicest menu of Shrikhand, Rajasthani Thali, Panneer Butter Masala, Papdi Chaat, Jal-jeera, Gatte Ki Subzi, Dahi Bhalle.

Where: 710, 3rd Floor, Above New Bata Showroom, 80 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bangalore

When: 12 Noon to 4 PM, 7 PM to 11 PM

Cost: Rs800 for two people (approx.)

Kesariya

Celebrate this Navratri and Dussehra at Kesariya with our cultural doll display and lavish Rajasthani dishes handcrafted especially for Navratri !

Where: 55, Goenka Chambers, Jeevan Griha Colony, 19th Main, Phase 2, JP Nagar, Bangalore

When: 12 Noon to 3:30 PM, 7 PM to 11 PM

Cost: ₹1,000 for two people (approx.)

Mumbai

Golden Star Thali

As per tradition, Golden Star Thali is having a Navratri Rasoi Utsav with farsans, sweets and unlimited vegetables.

Where: 330, Raja Rammohan Roy Road, Opposite Charni Road Station, Charni Road, Mumbai

When: 11:30 AM to 3:30 PM, 7 PM to 10:30 PM

Cost: Rs800 for two people (approx.)

Holachef

Holachef has a Navratri special menu which includes different dishes every day, including Sabudana Kheer, Aloo Kachalu, Vrat Wale Pakode with Curd Shakarkand ka Halwa.

Where: 52, Kailash Complex Industrial Estate, Veer Sawarkar Marg, Park Site, Vikhroli West, Vikhroli, Mumbai

When: 9 AM to 11:30 PM

Cost: Rs500 for two people (approx.)

Mr Chow’s

Mr Chow’s has introduced six Navratri Special dishes including Stir fried Veggies in black bean sauce, Lotus Root honey chilly and Pan Fried noodles.

Where: 5 Mukesh House, Hatiskar Marg, Prabhadevi, Mumbai

When: 11 AM to 3 PM, 6 PM to 11 PM

Cost: Rs800 for two people (approx.)

Kolkata

Baati Chokha

This serves traditional Varanasi style cuisine. A vegetarian’s delight, Baati Chokha is a hidden gem and has a variety of litti.

Where: FD 14, Sector 3, Salt Lake

When: 12 Noon to 11 PM

Cost: Rs600 for two people (approx.)

Gupta Brothers

Gupta Brothers have inexplicably delicious food available. From kuttu puris, pakodas, dry veggies and oh-so-many different kinds of sweets, it is the perfect abode for the fasting people.

Where: 82A, Sambhunath Pandit Road, Bhawanipur, Kolkata

When: 9 AM to 10:30 PM (Mon-Sun)

Cost: ₹470 for two

Haldiram’s

The vast variety of savories they have in offer plus the special items they make during the Navratri season warrants a visit here!

Where: Where: 7, Jagmohan Mullick Lane, Bara Bazar, Kolkata

When: 7 AM to 10 PM (Mon-Sun)

Cost: Rs300 for two

