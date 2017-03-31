Navaratri Specials: Head to these restaurants to indulge in Navaratri special lunch and dinner treats

During Navaratri, foods that are permitted to be consumed include dairy and dairy products, fresh fruits and a selection of ingredients. (Navaratri thali at Chor Bizarre) During Navaratri, foods that are permitted to be consumed include dairy and dairy products, fresh fruits and a selection of ingredients. (Navaratri thali at Chor Bizarre)

Chaitra Navaratri will be celebrated from March 28 to April 5 this year. Devotees follow a strict routine of fasting and prayers during the nine-day long festival, one of the most important traditional and religious festivals according to the Hindu calendar. During Navaratri, people worship nine different forms of goddess Durga on each of the nine days. During this time, the foods they are permitted to consume include dairy and dairy products, fresh fruits and a selection of ingredients. Here are some restaurants you could head to, to indulge in delicious delicacies like Sabudana Khichdi, Kuttu Ka Dosa, Singhare ke Atte ka Samosa, Aloo ki Kadhi, Low Fat Makhana Kheer, Banana Walnut Lassi, Vratwale Chawal Ka Dhokla, Kebab-e-Kela among others.

Fio Cookhouse at Epicuria joins in the Chaitra Navaratri celebrations by arranging a feast of delicious satvik food. The scrumptious dishes include Cottage Cheese Rollatini, Kesar Malai Paneer, Aloo Ki Loungi, Raisins Walnut Sama Rice Cake, among others, as a part of a specially curated Italian and traditional platters.

Where: Fio Cookhouse, Epicuria, Nehru Place, New Delhi

When: March 28 to April 5, 12 pm to 5 pm

Cost: Traditional Indian Navratri Platter – Rs 999 plus taxes, Contemporary Italian Navratri Platter – Rs. 1099 plus taxes

Phone: 011-26281026, 09971004536

Dhaba at The Claridges has organised a delicious range of dishes you and your loved ones can dig into after dedicated fasting and praying. Some of the specialities of the mouth-watering dishes on the Navaratri menu here are Sakarkandi Ki Chaat, Dahi Wali Arvi, Paneer Makkhni, Sukhe Aloo, among others.

Where: Dhaba, The Claridges, 12 A.P.J Abdul Kalam Road, New Delhi

When: March 28 to April 5

Cost: Rs 1,595 plus taxes

Phone: 011-39555000

SMAAASH Cyberhub has a plethora of delicacies for you to feast on this Navaratri. From scrumptious dishes like Sabudana ki tikki, Paneer and kutoo ki poori, pethe ki subzi, samak ke chawal ki kheer, Fruit Salad, among others, the thali will not disappoint the food in you.

Where: SMAAASH DLF Cyber Hub, Cyber City, Phase 2, NH-8, Gurgaon

When: March 28 to April 5

Cost: Starting from Rs 257 plus taxes

This Navaratri, head to Kitchen District at Hyatt Regency Gurgaon and indulge in mouthwatering delicacies like Sabudana Pakode, Paneer

Makhana, Aalo Sabzi, Kuttu Ki puri, Samakh ke chawal, Fruit Salad, Pista Lassi among others. What are you waiting for?

Where: Kitchen District – Hyatt Regency, Sector 83, Gurgaon

When: March 28 to April 5, 12 pm to 3:30 pm and 7 pm to 11:30 pm

Cost: Rs 999 plus taxes

Phone: 012-46181180, 012-46181234, 08130100190

Courtyard by Marriott, Gurugram offers a sumptuous array of dishes this Navaratri for you and your loved oens to choose from. Head to the Downtow Kitchen and Bar to dig into delicious Satvik dishes like kuttu ki poori, samak ke chawal, jeera aloo ki sabji, kaddu ki sabji, sabudana papad, makhane wali kheer, among others.

Where: Downtown Kitchen & Bar, Courtyard by Marriott, Gurugram

When: Narch 28 to April 5, Lunch- 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Dinner- 3:30 pm to 11:30 pm

Cost: Lunch – Rs 899 plus taxes, Dinner – Rs 1,099 plus taxes

Phone: 012-44888444

Craving for a Navratra thali? Head to Chor Bizarre and treat yourself to delicious satvik dishes as you fast. Arbi ki galawat, chirongi ki dal and singhara ka paratha, accompanying more traditional khatta meetha kaddu and aloo tamatar ki sabzi, are some of the dishes on offer.

Where: Chor Bizarre, Bikaner House, Pandara Road, New Delhi

When: March 28 to April 5

Cost: Rs 850 plus taxes

Phone: 09910601574

Vivanta by Taj is where you should be heading to, with your loved ones and family to feast during this Navaratra. From Sitafal ki Sabzi, Sabudane ki Khichdi to Singade ki Poori, there are sumptuous dishes awaiting you. along wth a special a la carte menu available on request.

Where: Latitude, Vivanta by Taj – Gurgaon

When: March 28 to April 5, Lunch – 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm, Dinner – 7 pm to 11 pm

Cost: Rs 1,500 plus, A la carte

Phone: 012-46673103

The Ancient Barbeque in Gurgaon joins in the Navaratri celebrations these nine auspicious days with a delicious and scrumptious spread of delicacies. The lunch and dinner buffet dishes include Dahi ke kebab, Paneer Malai Tikka, Barbeque Fruit kebabs, Kache Kele Ke Pakode, Aaloo aur Shakarkandi ki Chaat along with main course Tamatari Lauki, Aaloo Zeera, Samak ke chawal, Kuttu aur Singhare ki poori along with lip-smacking desserts.

Where: The Ancient Barbeque, 2nd floor, Good Earth City Centre, Sector-50, Gurgaon

When: March 28 to April 4, 12 pm to 3:30 pm, 6:30 pm to 11 pm

Cost: Lunch – Rs 299 plus taxes, Dinner – Rs 399 plus taxes

Phone: 0124-4690667/8

