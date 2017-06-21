Yellow plate, and a travel date: This Delhi guy’s food trail will cast a spell on you

Enjoy the food trail on a yellow plate! (Source: My Yellow Plate/Instagram) Enjoy the food trail on a yellow plate! (Source: My Yellow Plate/Instagram)

What is the one thing you would you keep in your bag while travelling? Camera? Secret diary? Sunglasses? Sounds like something one would usually go with, right? But, a Delhi-based guy stepped out of the ordinary and traveled around the country with a yellow plate. Himanshu Sehgal, a food blogger explored the best food joints in the city and uploaded pictures of delectable delicacies on Instagram.

With a wish to travel the entire country, he has been “going places and eating on his yellow plate” according to his Instagram bio. From Manali to Pushkar and Jim Corbett — his pictures will take you on a journey of gourmet cuisines from one place to another — all on the bright yellow plate. Narrating how the idea came up to him, he wrote in one his posts: “In 2015, I gave up my job because I realized I was not made for it and I was wasting my time, which allowed me to be myself and find opportunities around what I really wanted to do in Life. I called it “Me Year” and shifted all my focus inwards to discover what I really wanted to do with this precious gift called LIFE. While the discovery was on, I started freelancing to earn my bread and butter and to keep the money flowing in to convince my family about the decision. This continued for months and in September 2015, My Yellow Plate was born.”

“By December 15, I could see the change that the yellow plate brought in my life in 3 months and I decided to stick with it. And 2016 was all about sticking to it and finally realizing, this is what I want to do. To go places, to eat with new faces, to know their story, to explore this beautiful creation, to grow my mind, to share, to love, to connect and most importantly, to go beyond world’s way and find my own path,” he added.

Steal a glance at some of the best shots of the yellow plate on Instagram.

An inspiring journey, isn’t it?

