Momo Festival to start on December 16

Taking place at Garden of Five Senses, Saket, the fest will titillate taste buds with momos filled with kurkure, Oreos, bacon, vodka, cocktail and cream, maggie, peanut Butter, cheese, paan, shrimp and more.

By: IANS | New Delhi | Published: November 22, 2017 11:18 am
Momo lovers in the national capital can now go bonkers with 100 varieties of the loved dish at the fourth edition of GoBuzzinga Momo Festival from December 16 to December 17.

The extravaganza will cater to both vegetarians and non vegetarians.

