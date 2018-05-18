Meghan Markle-Prince Harry wedding: First glimpse of the royal wedding cake

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding will take place on May 19 at the Windsor Castle’s 15th-century St George’s Chapel. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, file) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding will take place on May 19 at the Windsor Castle’s 15th-century St George’s Chapel. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, file)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s impending wedding has people across the world reeling from all the excitement. Starting from the wedding gown, guest list, bridesmaid and pageboys, venue to the honeymoon destination, everything about the royal wedding has been of great interest. Speculations are rife and most arrangements have been shrouded in secrecy. But we are glad that the first glimpse of the wedding cake is out now with London-based, Violet Bakery owner Claire Ptak leading the team of six bakers.

The three-part layered lemon and elderflower cake which took five days to bake will have “an ethereal taste” and will be presented in a non-traditional way. According to ABC News, “some 200 Amalfi lemons will be used, as well as 10 bottles of Sandringham elderflower cordial, which is made with elderflower from Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk.”

The couple’s choice of cake breaks with centuries of royal tradition as the fruitcake is typically served at British weddings. According to British food writer Bee Wilson, in an article in The New Yorker, “The choice of the cake “most surely reflects … the transformation of British attitudes toward baking in the years since William and Kate were married.”

Earlier in March, in a series of tweets, the Kensington Palace shared details about the wedding cake. “For their wedding cake Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen pastry chef Claire Ptak, owner of the London-based bakery,” the official handle read.

They also shared a little description about the cake and how the couple want it to be, “Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have asked Claire to create a lemon elderflower cake that will incorporate the bright flavours of spring. It will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers.”

In an interview with BBC, Ptak said that when she was first asked to present an idea for the cake, she brought a selection of flavours and designs and the couple made the decision together. “You have a really lovely kind of thing happening when you take a bite, which is to get all of those flavours and sensations that are perfectly balanced,” she added.

The grand ceremony, which will take place on May 19 at the Windsor Castle’s 15th-century St George’s Chapel, is expected to be watched by millions on television and the Internet as there will be a live telecast of the same.

