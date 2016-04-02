Opportunity Lost

Natural light, whitewashed walls, mosaic tables — Mediterra takes the soul of the Mediterranean to heart with its decor. But that does little to compensate for the mediocre quality of food and service at this Bandra restaurant.

Our experience, however, began on a positive note. If it can be called a dish, the bread basket was good — and necessary, given the slow service. While waiting for the dishes we ordered, we munched on grissini, toasted pita with za’atar and focaccia, with tzatziki, hummus, olives and pickled pepper. It was a great selection from across the Mediterranean.

A large number of dishes on the menu are unavailable. Also, alcohol isn’t served during lunch time, which forced us to settle for mocktails such as Italian Smooch, which tasted like cola gummy candy, and Date Night, a pink summer drink with lots of pineapple.

From the soups and salads section, we opted for Bouillabase, a seafood soup with basil and saffron. The prawns and clams were juicy, but the stew tasted more like tomato soup served in a regular Indian restaurant and didn’t go well with the seafood. It was the first indication that while the seafood at Mediterra is excellent in quality, it is not paired well.

The Shankleesh salad, with goat cheese, cherry tomatoes and olives, was nice and light with a simple dressing of olive oil, lemon and herbs, but was nothing special.

Our favourite dish came from the appetizers section. The Patatas e Paprika were potato croquettes with mozzarella cheese, served with herbed onion and paprika jam. The combination of crispy croquettes with spicy and sweet jam was exciting in both texture and taste. The meat in the other appetizer, Moroccan lamb kebabs, was flavourful but tough.

The first and main courses are not worth trying, except the Lasagne al Verdure — the grilled vegetables were fresh and tomato sauce tangy. On the other hand, the Spanakos Menemen, a dish of spinach and white sauce, tasted of nothing else but those two ingredients. The lamb in the Moroccan lamb stew was too tough. While the marinated prawns in the Gamberoni ala Vino Blanca were juicy, the sauce they were served in was excessively creamy.

The dessert section didn’t impress either. The Baklava, with a hint of saffron, served with vanilla ice cream, is strictly okay, while the tiramisu had a custard-like consistency.

Address: Hotel Metro Palace, Hill Road, Bandra West, Mumbai.

