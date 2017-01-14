Battle of the titans: McDonald’s Japan is holding polls to elect ‘number one burger’

A winner will be chosen from each group who will have to battle it out in the final round for the ultimate title. A winner will be chosen from each group who will have to battle it out in the final round for the ultimate title.

If you think that all the poll excitement is limited to Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party this election season, then think again! In Japan, people are busy witnessing a far more interesting battle of the titans, which is not just exciting but delicious too.

McDonald’s Japan is holding a rather bizarre election to elect the “number one burger” in the country among the twelve popular varieties. And it’s unlike any online poll – there are some serious campaigns going on, along with daily weekly election bulletin broadcast. Yes, the burgers have been split into two teams, red and blue — one group for the beef burgers and the other for the non-beef options.

A winner will be chosen from each group who will have to battle it out in the final round for the ultimate title. The interesting thing is, each burger has its own campaign video detailing why it deserves to win, with star campaigners featuring rappers!

The Red team consists of beef-based burgers like the Big Mac and Double Cheese Burgers, while the Blue team has contenders such as the Fillet-O-Fish and Teriyaki Burger.

The voting has already started and will continue till January 24 and the final leg of the polls will be held between January 25 to 31.

People can vote in three ways: First, they can “Vote by Eating” with every purchase as the wrapper have a special QR code that can be used to access a special website. Doing so will give the fan a free wallpaper for the smartphone and lucky winners can win a 4,000 yen ($34.45) McDonald’s Card. People can also “Vote by Tweeting”. The third way is to take the sale of each burger into account.

And it’s just not about the grand title. Each burger has a central campaign promise that it will be upgraded if it wins, with no extra charge during the first week of the presidency in February.

People are really excited and the voting is underway.

