Three easy and healthy MANGO recipes to try your hands at this summer

If you are a foodie, then you will agree that the best part about summers is the king of fruit, the Mango. Sweet, juicy and absolutely divine, it is much loved and looked forward to. India being the leading producer of mangoes in the world, there is a huge variety, starting from Alphonso, Chaunsa, Dashehari, Langra, Kesar, to Totapuri, among others.

Not just good on the palate, it is also rich in fibre that makes digestion easier. In addition, it is blessed with beta-carotene which helps in promoting healthy and glowing skin.

To include this fruit in different cuisines, Chef Gautam Mehrishi has come up with three delectable dishes. Here are the recipes if you would like to recreate them in your kitchen.

Mango Coco Smoothie

Try out this mango recipe to beat the summer heat. Try out this mango recipe to beat the summer heat.

Ingredients

1 – Mango

1 – Peach

80g – Dates (soaked)

1/2 cup – Orange Juice

1 cup – Carrot (Diced)

1 cup – Cream

1/2 tsp – Cocoa powder

2 tsp – Palm jaggery

2 tsp – Chia seeds

2 tbsp – Coconut milk

Pinch of Turmeric

Method

* Cut the peach into a few slices.

* In a hot pan, add sliced peach, seedless dates and cook on low flame.

* Then add ½ glass orange juice and mix well.

* In another pan, add diced carrot, cream and mix well. Cook the mixture on low flame.

* In a smoothie blender, add pulp of mango and dates mixture from the pan.

* Now add cocoa powder, palm jaggery and blend well.

* In the pan mix on the flame, add chia seeds and cook well. Pour the mango paste from the smoothie jar in a bowl.

* In a blender, add carrot mixture, a pinch of turmeric powder and grind it well until you get a smooth paste. Add this mixture to the bowl with mango paste, now add 2 tbsp of coconut milk in it and mix well.

* Dust the serving glass with 1 tsp cocoa powder and pour the mango smoothie.

* Garnish with mango and peach slices.

Mango Fish Tacos

Mango and fish? Try out this quirky and flavourful recipe. Mango and fish? Try out this quirky and flavourful recipe.

Ingredients

2 – Mango

1 – Fish fillet

1/2 tsp – Ginger powder

1/2 tsp – Garlic powder

1 tsp – Black pepper powder

5 tbsp – Refined flour

1/2 tsp – Sugar

2 tbsp – Lemon juice

1 cup – Fruit Beer

½ cup – Capsicum (chopped)

2 tsp – Olive Oil

1 – Onion (Chopped)

4 tsp – Mango pulp

2 tsp – Cream Cheese

½ cup – Cabbage (chopped)

1 cup – Lettuce (chopped)

3 – Buckwheat Tacos

1 tbsp – Mint leaves

Method

* Chop one peeled mango and place on a plate. Take a fish fillet and cut it into slices.

* Sprinkle a pinch of salt, ginger powder, garlic powder and black pepper powder to marinate the fish.

* To make the batter, in a bowl, add refined flour, black pepper powder, sugar, tequila, lemon juice, fruit beer and whisk it well.

* Now beat the fish slices. Cut a peeled mango into slices and then place one each on the fish slices and roll them.

* In a hot pan, add olive oil, coat the fish with the batter and then fry it in the pan on a low flame until golden brown.

* To make the dip in another bowl, take some finely chopped capsicum, pinch of ginger powder, a pinch of garlic powder, lemon juice, oil, a pinch of sugar, a pinch of salt, chopped mango, cream cheese and mix it well.

* Now chop cabbage and lettuce leaf and mix them together.

* Take buckwheat tacos and the fish rolls from the pan and cut them into half. Spread the taco dip on each taco, place chopped cabbage and lettuce leaves over it, add fish rolls on the tacos and place them in a taco plate.

* Garnish it with mint leaves and serve it with the dip.

Mango Chia Pudding

Mango chia pudding is perfect for summers. Mango chia pudding is perfect for summers.

Ingredients

1 cup – Chia seeds

2½ cup – Soy milk

½ cup – Melon Seeds

1 cup – Pistachio

1 – Mango (peeled)

1 cup – Mango seed

¼ tsp – Coffee powder

200g – Dark chocolate

1 cup – Dry ice cubes

1 tbsp – Mint Leaves

Method

* Take chia seeds in cooked soy milk.

* In a hot pan, add melon seeds, pistachio, and lightly roast the mixture.

* Add soy milk and peeled mango in the pan and dice the remaining mango.

* Add coffee powder in pudding and cook on low flame.

* Add mango cubes in serving glass and pour the chia seed mixture on it.

* Grate 150g dark chocolate and transfer to the pan. Grate some extra to use it as topping.

* Let the pudding mixture cool for sometime after it is cooked.

* Keep dry ice cubes ready. Now take out the pudding mixture in a bowl and add ½ cup dry ice and whisk well.

* Pour the pudding mixture in the glass and add a layer of 1 tsp grated dark chocolate.

* Add 3-4 fresh mint leaves. Add another layer of grated dark chocolate and pudding mixture. Garnish with grated dark chocolate, mango slices and mint leaves.

* Your Mango Chia Pudding is ready to serve.

