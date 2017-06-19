Make your noodles look, taste more interesting

A quick sauce can be made by blending one fresh tomato with a pinch of pepper, salt to taste and mix in a teaspoon of soya sauce and vinegar.(Source: File photo) A quick sauce can be made by blending one fresh tomato with a pinch of pepper, salt to taste and mix in a teaspoon of soya sauce and vinegar.(Source: File photo)

A simple bowl or plate of noodles can be had in interesting and fun ways. To make them taste better, there are a lot of options like adding lemon zest, blended tomato or nuts, suggest experts.

Sid Mathur, creator, and key advisor for Wai Wai City (quick service restaurant noodle bar) and Chef Manoj Pandey, partner chef at The Piano Man, have rolled out tips:

* Ingredients like lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, and lemon zest can bring out beautiful flavours.

* Adding nuts like peanuts or almonds adds texture and crunch to a simple bowl of noodles which makes every bite fun.

* Curried meat or vegetable can bulk up the meal.

* A quick sauce can be made by blending one fresh tomato with a pinch of pepper, salt to taste and mix in a teaspoon of soya sauce and vinegar. Add it to the water being boiled to cook the noodles and create a new dimension.

* To give a rounded flavour to your meal, chop and blanch a cup of mixed vegetables like beans, broccoli, peas, and carrots. Strain and add to the noodles being cooked when they are half done. Stir till done.

* Lightly dry roast a tablespoon of sesame seeds and half a cup of shelled peanut. Crush them coarsely. Chop one small onion with a de-seeded chilli and a small bunch of fresh coriander. Mix half the contents in the cooked noodles before serving and sprinkle the rest.

