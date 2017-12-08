Majority of working professionals cook everyday: Study

According to the study, less than 20 per cent of the respondents experimented with cooking post marriage. (Source: File Photo) According to the study, less than 20 per cent of the respondents experimented with cooking post marriage. (Source: File Photo)

Contrary to popular belief, the majority of working professionals in India cook everyday by themselves, says a survey conducted by Cookpad.- a Japanese recipe sharing platform.

Cookpad, which forayed into India in 2016, shared the detailed analysis on home cooking trends in India. The study shows that 75 percent of the respondents learned cooking early in their life because they like cooking or because they are living away from home.

Also less than 20 percent of the respondents experimented with cooking post marriage, said a statement.

Another interesting finding stated that contrary to popular belief a whopping 66 percent of working professionals cook everyday by themselves. They even sometimes go the extent of making three home cooked meals in the best interest of their time, money and health.

The report also suggested that 57 percent of the respondents learnt how to cook from their mothers and/or other family members. Cookpad also saw a significant inclination from 40 percent of their respondents towards leading healthier lives by keeping a close tab on their calorie intake.

Cookpad’s primary motive is to encourage cooking in the confines of your home by providing you with easy to make recipes. They are currently available in a bevy of countries including UK, Spain, Indonesia, Lebanon, Brazil, Taiwan, Hungary, Greece and Russia among others.

“India is an evolving market for patrons trying to make cooking less laborious,” said Shriniwas Mutnure, Lead – India Operations. “It is definitely one of the largest countries where home cooking is still rampant, however, through this analysis we are trying to understand the current trends of cooking at home amongst millennial and working professionals in India and see if cooking has indeed changed from a mundane activity to something more fun and engaging,” he added.

