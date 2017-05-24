Love cheese? Try out this low-calorie Grilled Apricot and Smoked Halloumi Cheese recipe

The Grilled Apricot and Smoked Halloumi Cheese recipe is perfect for lazy days. The Grilled Apricot and Smoked Halloumi Cheese recipe is perfect for lazy days.

Who says healthy and tasty can’t go together? Apricot is a powerhouse of antioxidants, vitamin A and is also a rich source of fibre, while halloumi cheese which originated in Cyprus is semi-hard, unripened brined cheese made from a mixture of goat and sheep’s milk and is considered as one of the healthiest cheese ever. When combined together, it makes for a great meal.

The chefs at Hyatt Regency, Gurgaon have come up with a recipe which is not only high in nutritional values but is equally delicious. We say it works as a perfect side dish.

So, beat the summer heat with the new Grilled apricot and smoked halloumi cheese recipe!

Ingredients

125g – Halloumi cheese

100g – Fresh apricot

100g – Basil leaves

50g – Brioche loaf

5g – Clarified butter

10ml – Arugula leaves

15ml – Extra virgin olive oil

5g – Mix lettuce

5g – Balsamic cream

50g – Basil pesto

Method

* Slice halloumi cheese into 1.5 inch thickness and then smoke it with charcoal, thyme and butter.

* Slice fresh and peeled apricot and char-grill it.

* Marinate smoke halloumi with extra virgin olive oil, shredded basil, sea salt and crushed pepper.

* For making brioche crisp, cut brioche loaf into long triangles.

* Soak slices of brioche in clarified butter and place it on the cutter to form half spheres.

* Cook this brioche crisp on 100 degrees for 18 mins.

* For platting, squeeze balsamic and basil pesto on plate.

* Place smoke halloumi and chargrilled apricot in layers and then place brioche crisp on top of it.

* Drizzle extra virgin olive oil, add some lettuce on top and serve.

