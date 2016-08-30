Love your chicken juicy? You will definitely love this Whole Roast Chicken recipe

If you are a meat lover then you are definitely going to love this Whole Roast Chicken Recipe. If you are a meat lover then you are definitely going to love this Whole Roast Chicken Recipe.

When it comes to Whole Roast Chicken, most people like to follow the age-old family recipes handed down to them by their grandmothers. But what about the ones who don’t have a secret family recipe to fall back on? We feel their disappointment, we do. But it’s nothing that you can’t work around. Family recipes are fine but in today’s world with gourmet food being the talk of the town, it’s just kind of silly to stick to just one.

We asked Chef Samta Gupta, Desi Roots, New Delhi, to share her recipe with us and she was more than happy!

Ingredients

1.5 – 2 kg – Whole chicken (insides cleaned)

3-4 – Boiled potatoes

1 cup – Steamed peas

1 cup – Mushrooms, chopped

2 tbsp – Dijon Mustard

3-4 tbsp – Barbeque sauce

4-5 cloves – Garlic, grated

Rosemary – To taste

Worcestershire sauce – To taste

Balsamic Vinegar – To taste

Honey – To taste

Juice of 2-3 lemons

Salt – To taste

Ground black pepper – To taste

Method

Marination:

* Make sure when you get the chicken from the butcher shop, he has cleaned the insides of the chicken well. Based on your preference, you can either leave the skin on the chicken or remove it. If you leave it on, then the skin becomes crispy and the fat under it melts, thereby, adding more flavour to the dish; but if you are health conscious, then it’s advisable to get rid of it.

* Once you’re ready to marinate the chicken, place it in a bowl and add balsamic vinegar, mustard sauce, barbeque sauce, honey and lemon juice to it.

* Now, rub the chicken with garlic, salt and pepper and then add rosemary.

* Let the chicken stay in the marinade for at least 2-3 hours – the longer the better. You can also leave it overnight.

Roast:

* Boil the potatoes, take the skin off and cut them in half.

* Steam the peas. I usually pressure cook them (one whistle) and add a tablespoon of sugar in the water to sweeten the peas up.

* Place the marinated chicken in a nice serving dish.

* Stuff the chicken with the boiled potatoes, steamed peas and chopped mushrooms. If you’re doing this for the first time, don’t get stressed out. Just pack the vegetables in there.

* Whatever peas, potatoes and mushrooms are left after the stuffing, place it around the chicken ornamentally.

* Preheat the oven at 200°C for about 15-20 mins.

* Put the chicken into the oven and let it cook for about 45-50 minutes. Every oven has different heat settings so temperatures tend to vary – you will need to check for yourself when the chicken is done.

* Serve straight out of the oven with bread, some brown sauce, herb-garlic butter and mashed potatoes.

Note:

How to make Brown Sauce: Take some chicken stock and bring it to a boil. Pour in Worcestershire sauce, barbeque sauce, garlic and salt to taste. Add a blob of butter to make the sauce rich and creamy and then add a spoonful of corn flour mixed with water to thicken. You are good to go.

