Love kebabs? Try this vegetarian Sangri Ki Shikampuri at home

Now, who can say no to kebabs, right? A hot favourite among Indians, kebabs comes in all sizes and forms – starting from Galouti Kebabs, Shami Kebabs to Dahi Kebabs and Hara Bhara Kebabs. For most non-vegetarians, picking up one is easy owing to the number of options available everywhere, while vegetarians have a hard time getting by. In an effort to appease the latter, Chef Ashish Deva, executive chef of Jaisalmer Marriott Resort & Spa, has come up with a signature dish, Sangri Ki Shikampuri. Time for some kitchen rendezvous, we say!

Time: 50 mins

Serve: 2

Ingredients

10 tbsp – Sangri

2 tbsp – Channa dal

2 tsp – Whole garam masala

1 tsp – Whole red chilli

1 tsp – Rose water

Salt – To taste

2 tsp – Onion

1 tsp – Red chilli powder

2 tsp – Coriander leaves

1 tsp – Roasted chana dal

2 tsp – Processed cheese

2 tbsp – Ghee

Method

* Soak sangri in water for an hour.

* In a heavy-bottomed pan, heat ghee and add whole spices and red chilli to it.

* Then add sangri, chana dal and salt.

* Cook till water from the sangri completely evaporates.

* Remove from heat and let it cool.

* Mince the mixture to a fine paste and add rose water and salt to taste.

* If the mixture is too soft, add roasted channa flour to it.

* Divide into equal balls and stuff it with cheese.

* Press to make galettes and shallow fry in ghee till it turns golden brown.

* Serve hot with mint chutney.

