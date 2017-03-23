Love fusion food? Try out this Chai Ghevar Tiramisu recipe

Try out this fusion dessert recipe at home. All you need is a little patience. Try out this fusion dessert recipe at home. All you need is a little patience.

There’s chai, there’s ghevar and then there’s the goodness of tiramisu all rolled into one. This king of a fusion dessert is unlike anything you will come across and you don’t even have to step into a five-star restaurant to enjoy it in all its glory. Getting it right might be the tricky part but it’s not impossible. All you need is a little bit of patience.

Chef Ashish Deva, executive chef, Jaisalmer Marriott Resort & Spa shares his special recipe with us. Go on, don’t be scared to experiment in the kitchen. Maybe, this might just turn into a bestseller among your loved ones.

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 pieces – Ghevar (Dry)

100g – Mascarpone cheese

25g – Gulkand

1tsp – Rose water

1tbsp – Tea powder

2tsp – Sugar

10g – Ginger

4 pieces – Cardamom

50g – Red sponge

1 mint sprig

Method

* Make a tea decoction using water, tea powder, sugar, ginger and cardamom.

* Whisk mascarpone cheese till it turns fluffy and add in gulkand and rose water.

* Dry the red sponge at 80 degree celsius in an oven till it becomes hard. Crush to make a crumble.

* Soak the ghevar in tea decoction and place over a platter.

* Make quenelles of gulkand mascarpone mixture and put along the soaked ghevar.

* Garnish with red crumble and mint sprig.

