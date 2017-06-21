Looking for healthy comfort food? Try out this Black Sticky Rice recipe with Black-Eyed Peas

With so many health benefits, how can you possibly say no to this recipe? With so many health benefits, how can you possibly say no to this recipe?

In China, black sticky rice was once considered to be the food of the royals. Consider yourself lucky that at least you won’t be breaking a royal decree in today’s time by having a hot meal of this food item which is a powerhouse of antioxidants. Considered to be rich in anthocyanin, it helps keep diabetes and heart diseases in check, prevents cancer, and control blood sugar levels.

With so many health benefits, how can you possibly say no to this Black Sticky Rice with Black-Eyed Pea and Pickled Stir-Fried Vegetable recipe by chef Ansab Khan from Burma Burma, Gurgaon? Try it out today. Don’t be surprised, if it turns slightly purple in colour after cooking.

Ingredients

200 g – Black glutinous sticky rice

½ cup – Black-eyed peas (boiled)

1 cup – Assorted vegetables (carrot, broccoli, baby corn)

2 tbsp – Vinegar

1 tbsp – Sugar

½ tsp – Mustard seeds

3 cloves – Garlic chopped (crushed)

¼ tsp – Ginger

1 tbsp – Fried onions

1 tbsp – Butter

2 tbsp – Oil

Salt as required

¼ tsp – Turmeric

½ tsp – Red chilli powder

Method

* Soak the black rice for three hours or more and then cook in a steamer or rice cooker.

* Heat butter in a vessel, add half of the garlic and sauté the black-eyed pea. Add salt and fried brown onion to it.

* Boil the vegetables along with salt, vinegar, and sugar.

* Heat oil in a vessel, add mustard seeds followed by garlic and ginger and then add the turmeric and chilli powder. Stir-fry for a few mins.

* In a serving bowl, add rice at the bottom then place the butter tossed beans and pickled stir-fry on the side.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd