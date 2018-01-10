Lohri recipes special: Make this easy and yummy Gulab Badam Chikki at home

Rustle up your winter and festive favourite chikki in no time. Rustle up your winter and festive favourite chikki in no time.

Lohri is a popular Punjabi festival observed to commemorate the passing of winter and welcome the sun’s journey to the northern hemisphere. Bonfires, folk dances, colourful apparels, popcorns and peanuts are the essence of the festival, and scrumptious meals add to the lively spirit! The festival is all set to be celebrated on January 13 this year – as farmers rejoice after harvesting the rabi crops.

While corns and nuts are festive favourites for cold winter evenings, there are many other nutritious and appetising dishes that you can whip up in no time such as gajak, sarson da saag, til rice and makki di roti. Here is a sweet recipe by Chef Kamlesh Rawat from Radisson, Radisson Mumbai, Goregaon, which will add a spark to the festivities.

Gulab badam chikki (Lohri special)

Ingredients

2 tbsp – Butter

1 cup – Sugar

1/8 tsp – Salt

1/2 cup – Sliced almonds

1 cup – Dried rose petals

Method

* Melt butter over medium heat in a heavy-bottom saucepan. Then, add sugar and salt.

* Keep stirring the sugar until it starts melting and turns light brown.

* Turn off the heat as soon as it turns golden brown. It will take about four to five minutes.

* Add almonds and dried rose petals and mix properly.

* Pour the mixture over silicone sheets. Allow it to cool.

* Break/cut into pieces.

* Store in an air-tight container.

Excited to raid your kitchen yet? Don’t forget to tell us how it turned out.

