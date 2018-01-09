Lohri recipes special: Boost the taste of tradition with these two tangy dishes

Planning to cook something special this Lohri? Try these two recipes. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Planning to cook something special this Lohri? Try these two recipes. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Bringing the taste of tradition to the palate, Lohri is a popular Punjabi festival observed to commemorate the passing of winter solstice and welcome the sun’s journey to the northern hemisphere. Bonfires, folk dances, colourful apparels, popcorns and peanuts are the essence of the festival, and scrumptious meals add to the lively spirit! The festival is all set to be celebrated on January 13 this year – as the farmers rejoice after harvesting the rabi crops.

While corns and nuts are festive favourites for cold winter evenings, there are many other nutritious and appetising dishes that you can whip up in no time such as gajak, sarson da saag, til rice and makki di roti, radish Here are two such recipes that will bring a spark to the festive season. Spice up your Lohri with a dash of juicy ginger and rustle up these mouth-watering dishes.

Ariselu

By Kamlesh Rawat, Executive Chef, Radisson Mumbai Goregaon

Ingredients

1/4 cup — Poppy seeds

1 kg — Rice

3/4 kg — Jaggery

For deep-frying — Oil

1 cup — Water

Method

* Wash the rice and soak it for around four hours.

* Strain the water and keep the rice on another pot. Make a fine powder of rice.

* Add the jaggery and add water to the mix properly. Make a small round shape and apply poppy seed to it.

* Heat oil in another pan. Deep-fry them on low flame until they turn dark brown.

* Ariselu is ready. Serve hot.

Aloo Gobhi Adraki

By Chef Izzat Hussain from SpellBound

Ingredients

4 to 5 — Chopped potatoes

1/2 — Cauliflower

1 to 2 — Ginger julienne cut

1 tsp — Red chilli powder

2 tsp — Coriander powder

1 cup — Tomato curry

2 — Fried onion

2 tsp — Lemon juice

To garnish — Green coriander

To fry — Oil

Method

* Semi-fry the potatoes and cauliflower together.

* Take another pan. Put some oil in it and add all the other ingredients to it.

* Sauté till the mix gets golden brown.

* Add the fried cauliflower and potatoes to it.

* Add the chopped ginger.

* Mix it up and garnish with green coriander. Your dish is now ready to serve.

So, what will you cook for your loved ones this festive season?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd