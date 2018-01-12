Lohri 2018: Revel in the festive celebrations with these 7 heavenly recipes

Surprise your loved ones by cooking these delicious Lohri recipes. Surprise your loved ones by cooking these delicious Lohri recipes.

Lohri is celebrated among Sikhs and Hindus in Punjab every year in January. On the night of Lohri, a bonfire is lit and friends and families come together to exchange pleasantries. Punjabi folklore dance to the beats of dhol and nagara. Delicious savouries and desserts are exchanged among friends and families. Children form groups and roam around in their locality while gorging on delectable dishes. Desserts made of jaggery is the main highlight of this festival.

Also known as a winter harvest festival, as it is linked with the harvest of rabi crops. Sugarcane products, jaggery (gur), gajak (sweet dish made of sesame seeds and ground nuts), sarson da saag (mustard leaves curry) with makki di roti (unleavened corn bread) are the food items eaten with utmost delight during the festival. But, if you’re looking to add a little twist to the dishes this time around, we have some recipes ready for you. Surprise your loved ones with these dishes to tantalise your taste buds this Lohri!

Gur Chawal

By Chef Vijay Sethi

(Source: Punjab Grill) (Source: Punjab Grill)

Ingredients

4 cups – Basmati rice

1 cup – Jaggery (pounded)

1 tsp – Black cardamom seeds

2 tbsp – Sliced dry dates

2 tsp – Fennel seeds

4-5 – Green cardamom

2 tbsp – Ghee

2 – Cinnamon

2 tbsp – Yellow butter

Method

* Soak jaggery in warm water and prepare a sweet syrup.

* Wash and soak rice for half an hour.

* In a vessel, heat desi ghee and add cinnamon, fennel seeds, green cardamom and black cardamom.

* Add soaked rice, and allow it to cook by adding some water in a sealed vessel.

* Turn off the heat. Add the rest of the jaggery syrup with yellow butter and chopped dry nuts to it.

* Mix it slightly and serve hot. Garnish it with chopped nuts.

Moongphali Chikki

By Priya Shiva

(Source: Priya Shiva) (Source: Priya Shiva)

Ingredients

1 cup – Raw peanuts

1 cup – Powdered sugar

2 – Powdered cardamom

2 tsp – Crushed pistachios

A pinch – Salt

2 tsp – Ghee

Method

* Grease a plate with oil or ghee and keep it ready.

* Heat a frying pan and roast peanuts on low flame for few minutes. Transfer the contents on a plate.

* Once the peanuts cool down, rub them between your fingers to remove the skin. Lightly, crush them.

* Heat the same pan, add two teaspoons of ghee, sugar, 2 tablespoons of water, salt and mix well. Bring to boil. Once it starts boiling, lower the flame and keep stirring until the sugar starts changing color and turns brown.

* Add a few drops of syrup in the bowl filled with water to check consistency. It should not get dissolved in water immediately, and you should be able to form a ball with it.

* Once you’ve reached that consistency, remove from flame and add roasted peanuts and cardamom.

* Gently mix to combine the peanuts.

* Transfer the contents onto a greased plate and spread evenly. Sprinkle some crushed pistachios over it.

*Cut it into equal pieces using a greased knife when it is still warm. When it completely cools down, break into pieces and store in air-tight container

Sesame Potato

By Chef Choong Chew Loon

(Source: Royal China) (Source: Royal China)

Ingredients

2 – Potatoes (peeled and slid into a triangle shape)

4-5 tbsp – Cornflour

To taste – Salt

1 tbsp – Red chilli powder

1-1/2 tbsp -Tomato ketchup

2 – Cloves and garlic (minced)

4 tbsp – Cooking oil

Method

* To start preparing it, combine potato fingers, corn flour, red chilli powder, tomato ketchup, garlic and salt in a mixing bowl. Mix it well.

* Deep fry potato fingers until golden brown in a deep fry pan. Once all potato triangles have done, keep them aside.

* Heat 1/2 tablespoon oil in another pan. Add garlic paste, sauté for few seconds on high flame.

* Add red chilli sauce, tomato ketchup, vinegar, soy sauce, mix it well. Add fried potatoes and toss it well.

* Sprinkle toasted sesame seeds and garnish with green chilli and spring onion. Serve hot.

* Serve Sesame Potato along with Cantonese Style Vegetarian Chowmein for a weekend night dinner.

Makke di Roti

By Mother India, Connaught Place

(Source: Mother India) (Source: Mother India)

Ingredients

2 cups – Maiza flour

1/2 tsp – Salt

Method

* Mix the maize flour and salt in a shallow plate. Add a little water at a time to knead the flour into a dough.

* Divide into equal-sized balls. Put a square sheet of foil on the surface on which rotis will be made. Lightly, add flour to the surface.

* Put a ball of the kneaded dough on the paper and cover with another piece of foil. Press with the ball of your palm till it takes the size of a roti. Remove the foil cover and transfer the roti to a hot skillet.

* Cook on low heat, and keep turning it until both sides are roasted. Serve with butter and sarson da saag.

Sarson da Saag

By Mother India, Connaught Place

(Source: Mother India) (Source: Mother India)

Ingredients

1 kg – Sarson saag (mustard green – finely chopped)

¼ kg – Spinach (finely chopped)

1 cup – Water

2 – Red chillies

4 – Garlic cloves (minced)

2 – Ginger (minced)

2 tbsp – Gram flour

1 tbsp – Butter

2 – Green chillies (minced)

4 tbsp – Ghee

To taste – Salt

Method

* Pour water into a pan. Add sarson and spinach. Boil until cooked.

* Drain the extra water.

* Mash the vegetables and keep aside.

* Pour about four tablespoons of ghee into a pan and melt.

* Add the spices – green chillies, garlic, ginger and broken red chillies. Sauté until browned.

* Add gram flour to a little water and form a paste. Combine this with the mixture you have made and cook for about half an hour.

* Add one tablespoon of butter on top.

* Serve hot with makke di roti — it makes an irresistible combination for Lohri!

Til Gur Roti

By Chef Vijay Sethi

(Source: Punjab grill) (Source: Punjab grill)

Ingredients

8 cup – Whole wheat flour

1/4 cup – Jaggery

2 1/2 cup – Water

4 tbsp – Ghee

1 tbsp – White sesame seeds

Method

* Heat ghee in a pan, add sesame seeds to lightly toast them. Leave aside to cool.

* Add jaggery to water and mix well until it dissolves.

* Sieve flour, add toasted white sesame. Slowly add jaggery-water to make a smooth dough.

* Leave the dough to rest for 50-60 minutes.

* Make small dough balls of 80 grams each and roll it with a rolling pin to make a slightly thick roti.

* Heat the griddle to medium flame. Place til-gur roti and cook both sides. If required, baste with ghee closer to the end of cooking to make the it crisp.

* Serve hot — plain or with pickle.

Cholia Tikki

By Chef Vijay Sethi

(Source: Punjab Grill) (Source: Punjab Grill)

Ingredients

250g – Fresh gree cholia

1g – Ginger (chopped)

5g – Cumin seeds

2g – Asafoetida (hing)

5g – Green chilli

To taste – Salt

5g – Jeera powder

5g – Garam masala

20g – Coriander

100g – Boiled potatoes

20g – Roasted chana powder

15g – Yoghurt

5g – Raisins

Method

* In a pan, boil water and blanch cholia for three to four minutes.

* Strain it and keep it under cold water to keep it fresh and green in colour.

* Coarsely, blend it in a mixer.

* In a pan, heat ghee and add cumin seeds, chillies, ginger, hing and sauté.

* Add mashed potatoes, all the spices and mix well.

* Add coriander, roasted chana powder and check for tikki consistency.

* Make a stuffing with yoghurt, raisins and add the seasoning.

* Make round patties stuffed with the yoghurt mixture.

* Shallow fry in ghee in a non-stick pan.

* Serve hot.

