Go Goth! Charcoal ice cream is here to entice dark souls, and these pictures will make your mouth water

With colourful toppings and pastel goth, it has a mish mash of rainbow pebbles, fruity drizzles and unicorn drops.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 27, 2017 2:14 am
goth ice cream, charcoal ice cream, little damage ice cream, little damage, ice cream gothic, unicorn ice cream, ice cream los angeles, ice cream flavours, ice cream summers, food, food news, lifestyle, lifestyle news, indian express, indian express news Gothic ice cream on your plate? (Source: Little Damage/Instagram)

It can cool you down and melt your worries… Yes, ice creams are all you need to make your summers refreshing and pleasant! To add a dash of pizzazz to it, a variety of flavours have sprung up in the market. Not just vanilla, chocolate or strawberry, there are fresh fruity flavours too. Jamun, anjeer, sitaphal, litchi, fig, jackfruit and watermelon — you can choose whatever you want!

But, if you like to stick to those chocolaty bites, we have some good news for you! Sprinkled with a spell of black magic, dark chocolate cones are the new buzz among ice cream lovers. An ice cream parlour in Los Angeles, named Little Damage, has rolled out charcoal-coloured ice cream cones, and the mesmerising twist that they give to each cone has brought a Goth-like disguise to it. From Oreo to almond charcoal, you can get all you’re looking for.

With colourful toppings and pastel goth, it has a mish mash of rainbow pebbles, fruity drizzles and unicorn drops. The cone has a bit of charcoal-like taste too! Wondering if its available in India too? Sadly, no! But, who’s stopping you from gorging at the mouth-watering pictures floating around on the Internet? While some are saying “the ice cream matches their soul”, others are simple going gaga over it. Steal a glance at some of the best Instagram shots here.

Which flavour did you like the most?

 

First Published on: April 27, 2017 2:01 am
