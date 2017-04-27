Go Goth! Charcoal ice cream is here to entice dark souls, and these pictures will make your mouth water

Gothic ice cream on your plate? (Source: Little Damage/Instagram) Gothic ice cream on your plate? (Source: Little Damage/Instagram)

It can cool you down and melt your worries… Yes, ice creams are all you need to make your summers refreshing and pleasant! To add a dash of pizzazz to it, a variety of flavours have sprung up in the market. Not just vanilla, chocolate or strawberry, there are fresh fruity flavours too. Jamun, anjeer, sitaphal, litchi, fig, jackfruit and watermelon — you can choose whatever you want!

But, if you like to stick to those chocolaty bites, we have some good news for you! Sprinkled with a spell of black magic, dark chocolate cones are the new buzz among ice cream lovers. An ice cream parlour in Los Angeles, named Little Damage, has rolled out charcoal-coloured ice cream cones, and the mesmerising twist that they give to each cone has brought a Goth-like disguise to it. From Oreo to almond charcoal, you can get all you’re looking for.

With colourful toppings and pastel goth, it has a mish mash of rainbow pebbles, fruity drizzles and unicorn drops. The cone has a bit of charcoal-like taste too! Wondering if its available in India too? Sadly, no! But, who’s stopping you from gorging at the mouth-watering pictures floating around on the Internet? While some are saying “the ice cream matches their soul”, others are simple going gaga over it. Steal a glance at some of the best Instagram shots here.

Which flavour did you like the most?

First Published on: April 27, 2017 2:01 am

