KitKat is now has a new PINK version! We’ll let that sink in a bit…

Almost all of you might be familiar with the delicious and crunchy KitKat. The chocolate-covered-wafer from Nestle is widely famous among chocolate lovers. The company now has innovated on its celebrated offering and the result is a pink KitKat, or the Ruby chocolate. The company stated that the Ruby chocolate-covered-wafer has “a kind of berry flavour made from the natural Ruby cocoa bean with a characteristic pink hue,” the company in its statement said the KitKat Chocolatory Sublime Ruby has “intense taste and colour it achieves without the addition of any flavour or colour”. It was first introduced in Japan and Korea and now is being launched in the UK. It will apparently be available in various branches of Tesco from April 16.

The company shared a short video of the way the KitKat Ruby is made and it does look delectable. “KitKat Ruby offers consumers a new way of savouring chocolate, with its intense berry-fruitiness taste and no added flavours or colours,” read the caption accompanying the video.

Watch how it is made

KitKat Ruby offers consumers a new way of savouring chocolate, with its intense berry-fruitiness taste and no added flavours or colours… pic.twitter.com/kUCzXIRqWi — Nestlé (@Nestle) April 10, 2018

The official handle of KitKat too, in a series of tweets shared pictures of the chocolate and provided some insights. “Discover a new chocolate experience. KITKAT made with Ruby chocolate, is coming to Europe,” read a tweet. Swiss chocolatier and one of world’s largest cocoa producers and grinders Barry Callebaut created this wafer bar covered with Ruby chocolate. The fourth type of chocolate, next to dark, milk and white chocolate was revealed by Callebaut in September 2017. The report also states that apparently a decade was spent in experimenting with the colour and flavour of the beans.

KitKat Ruby comes to Europe! With its intense berry flavour, Ruby chocolate offers a unique taste for chocolate lovers #unexpectedbreak — KITKAT (@KITKAT) April 10, 2018

Milk, dark, white… and RUBY! After its successful debut in Japan and Korea, KitKat Ruby is now launching in Europe: http://t.co/uyMudeQ094 #unexpectedbreak pic.twitter.com/53WaGAXAX9 — KITKAT (@KITKAT) April 10, 2018

Discover a new chocolate experience. KITKAT made with Ruby chocolate, is coming to Europe! #RubyChocolate#UnexpectedBreakpic.twitter.com/DM1rbc1Rk1 — KITKAT (@KITKAT) April 11, 2018

“We know that a new type of KitKat is a really big deal and we are very excited to be able to offer a different type of chocolate for fans to try,” Alex Gonnella, marketing director for Nestlé’s UK confectionery business, was quoted as saying in The Guardian report.

