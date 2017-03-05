Kebab Mein Haddi: A gastronomic journey through the night in Mumbai

Mumbai food, food in Mumbai news, latest news, India food news, Foodie news, News for foodies, Latest news, National news Mumbai food, food in Mumbai news, latest news, India food news, Foodie news, News for foodies, Latest news, National news

In the narrow alleys of South Mumbai, as the sun sets, roadside stalls are seen buzzing as patrons queue up for chunks of meat grilled to perfection. It is a culinary treasure hunt of sorts, where food connoisseurs travel in groups across these lanes every weekend, tucking into delectable kebabs from nondescript eateries.

This one-of-its-kind kebab trail, called Kebab Mein Haddi, is organised by Seek Sherpa — a travel community that takes people on delightful gastronomic journeys.

Akash Ahuja of Seek Sherpa feels that Mumbai has a lot of food options tucked in various places, not known to too many people.

“We are an organisation that conducts local travel experiences. In Mumbai, we have an array of food options that are hardly explored or visited. The kebab trail in the evening has people across all age groups participating and at a time, we have a group of 10 to as many as 35 travelling to the little-known kebab joints near the JJ flyover,” said Akash.

Invites are sent via emails and social networking sites, and those interested gather at Maratha Mandir between 6 and 7 pm every Sunday.

The designated foodie of Seek Sherpa — Vishal Bhansal — takes the group to little-known joints to savour a variety of kebabs and even tell them how the delicacies are prepared.

“Im a foodie and I know the best kebabs in each eatery. The idea behind the food walk is to allow people to taste a particular cuisine available in the area, where people usually do not venture out on their own, helping them find the best kebabs in town. These kebab places up their shutters late in the evening and are located in the alleys of Dongri, Nagpada, Bohari Mohalla, Mohammed Ali Road, etc,” said Bhansal.

From mouthwatering creamy malai tikkas, seekh kebabs to kakori kebabs and traditional galouti, the options here are plenty. Also available are freshly-made khamiri rotis and lip-smacking kichadas, apart from nihari chicken rolls stuffed with kebabs and kiri kebabs.

“Each eatery is popular for one or two speciality kebabs and I get people to taste the best from each joint,” he added.

The Kebab trail ends with desserts at the Badshah Floods Centre and Taj Ice Cream for their hand-churned ice-creams. The trail ends post midnight.

Varun Singh, a regular participant of the “kebab trail” thinks that savouring on street food is the best way to wrap up a Sunday. “This organised food trail helps us choose the best option, as we are in the company of an expert. It is easy on the pocket and totally worth it. Some of us don’t know the best kebab options in the city and it helps when there is an organised food tour with people that love food as much as I do,” he added.