Kai Bar: Not the perfect mix  

Inside view of Kai Bar located in GK1, New Delhi Inside view of Kai Bar located in GK1, New Delhi

What would you say to a place that serves you an Old Fashioned spiced with cinnamon – that is both uninventive and insipid – before it presents you with something called “Smoke and Mirror” that drowns a perfect, peaty single malt (Laphroaig) in a spiced jaggery syrup and lime, and tastes much the same? For an extra hundred bucks, I might add. It isn’t unusual to come by lamentable cocktails in Delhi but it’s a bit rich coming from a self-proclaimed “retro-Oriental lounge bar” that exploits “Asian ingredients” to stir the senses.

In his latest offering, Saurabh Khanijo, who has to his credit the Kylin Experience, puts together a menu — with a section of cocktails by Anoothi Vishal, called Bold by AV — that is mostly outmoded. We start with a platter of Asparagus Tempura Roll. Though the asparagus was coated lightly in the tempura batter and retained much of its crispness, one has to insist on the need to move beyond the pairing of sushi and mayo. The dish could also use a better, more potent wasabi.

Soon after, the Pork Potstickers — pan-fried dumplings — arrived, warm and yielding. Each crisped to a beautiful golden-brown with a well-seasoned filling — a gentle reminder of all that Kylin stands for. As the unwitting cocktail twins neared their ends, we switched the choice of poison to gin. It was time for the promising Botanics, presumably named after its fragrance. The drink gets its energy from a dose of elderflower cordial fused with a tea concoction.

The next dish came from the “bar bites” section of the menu. The fish — Sole — arrived gleaming a dark brown lustre, coated in black bean sauce and cooked to perfection. But is, after all, a trite conception. And therein lies the rub, its food isn’t unimpressive but Kai Bar is fashioned on a philosophy that now seems stale.

